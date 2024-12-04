Global IVD Reagents Market to Reach USD 55.3 Billion by 2029: Key Drivers and Trends Unveiled | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents Market is Segmented by Type (Immune Diagnosis, Clinical and Biochemical, Molecular Diagnosis, POCT), by Application (Laboratory, Hospital).

The Global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents revenue was USD 38370 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 55320 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2023-2029).

Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-13I16127/Global_and_India_In_Vitro_Diagnostic_IVD_Reagents

Major Factors Driving the Growth of IVD Reagents Market:



The IVD reagents market is thriving, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, growing focus on preventive healthcare, and advancements in molecular diagnostics. Key end-users, including hospitals and POCT settings, ensure sustained demand for high-quality reagents. Regional markets, led by North America and Asia-Pacific, reflect diverse healthcare needs and evolving diagnostic practices. As manufacturers innovate with specialized reagents and regulatory frameworks support quality assurance, the global IVD reagents market is poised for sustained growth, meeting the demands of a dynamic healthcare landscape.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-13I16127/global-and-india-in-vitro-diagnostic-ivd-reagents

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF IVD REAGENTS MARKET:

Point-of-care testing (POCT) is a key factor driving the growth of the IVD reagents market, providing rapid diagnostic solutions at the patient's bedside or in remote locations. IVD reagents used in POCT devices enable timely decisions for critical conditions such as sepsis, cardiac issues, and infectious diseases, reducing the burden on centralized laboratories. The increasing demand for decentralized testing, particularly during public health emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic, has propelled the adoption of POCT. Portable and user-friendly devices like glucose meters and lateral flow tests rely on high-quality IVD reagents for accurate results. Additionally, POCT has gained traction in rural and resource-limited settings, addressing the need for accessible healthcare. As the focus on quick and accurate diagnostics grows, coupled with rising healthcare expenditures, the contribution of POCT to the IVD reagents market is set to expand further.

Immune diagnosis is a significant growth driver for the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) reagents market, addressing the rising need for accurate detection and monitoring of autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, and allergies. IVD reagents used in immune diagnostics enable clinicians to identify specific antibodies and antigens, offering high precision in disease identification. The increasing prevalence of conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and asthma has fueled the demand for reliable diagnostic tools. Immunoassay-based reagents, including ELISA kits, have become standard in laboratories and healthcare settings due to their efficiency and reproducibility. Additionally, advancements in biomarker discovery and the integration of immune diagnostics in personalized medicine have further bolstered market growth. With the growing emphasis on early disease detection and preventive healthcare, immune diagnostics continues to expand its role in healthcare, driving the adoption of IVD reagents globally.

Hospitals play a crucial role in driving the growth of the IVD reagents market as primary hubs for diagnostic testing and patient care. The growing demand for routine diagnostics and specialized testing in hospitals necessitates a consistent supply of high-quality IVD reagents. These reagents are indispensable in clinical laboratories for applications ranging from hematology and microbiology to immunology and molecular diagnostics. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with the rising number of hospital admissions, has further driven the adoption of IVD reagents. Additionally, hospitals often invest in automated and high-throughput diagnostic systems that utilize IVD reagents to ensure quick and reliable results. With the focus on improving patient outcomes and meeting regulatory compliance standards, the demand for IVD reagents in hospital settings continues to rise, contributing significantly to the market's growth.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer, is a major driver of the IVD reagents market. These conditions require regular monitoring and diagnostics, ensuring sustained demand for IVD reagents. Biomarker-based tests, enabled by high-quality reagents, support early detection and disease management, improving patient outcomes. The aging population and sedentary lifestyles further exacerbate chronic conditions, fueling the need for advanced diagnostic tools.

The emphasis on preventive healthcare has driven demand for IVD reagents as they facilitate early disease detection and screening programs. Routine diagnostics and health check-ups increasingly rely on reagent-based assays to identify risk factors and asymptomatic conditions. Governments and organizations promote preventive measures through awareness campaigns and subsidies, further boosting the market.

Molecular diagnostics, particularly PCR-based tests, have gained prominence in disease detection and personalized medicine. IVD reagents used in these assays enable precise analysis of genetic material, supporting applications in oncology, infectious diseases, and pharmacogenomics. The growing adoption of molecular diagnostics has significantly driven demand for specialized reagents, supporting market growth.

Furthermore, public awareness of infectious diseases and the need for timely diagnostics have driven demand for IVD reagents. Outbreaks like COVID-19 and rising cases of tuberculosis, HIV, and hepatitis underscore the importance of reliable diagnostic tools. Reagent-based tests enable early detection and containment, ensuring market growth.

Buy Now: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-13I16127&lic=single-user

IVD REAGENTS MARKET SHARE:

North America is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by Europe, and Japan, both have a share over 35 percent.North America leads due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and robust R&D investments. Europe follows closely, supported by government initiatives and a growing emphasis on preventive care.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by expanding healthcare access, rising disposable incomes, and a growing burden of chronic and infectious diseases. Emerging markets in Latin America and the Middle East are also gaining traction, benefiting from improving healthcare infrastructure and increased diagnostic awareness. Each region's unique dynamics contribute to the global expansion of the IVD reagents market.

In terms of product, POCT is the largest segment, with a share of about 30%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Hospital, followed by Laboratory, etc.

Global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents key players include Roche, Danaher, Sysmex Corporation, Mindray Medical, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 20%.

Key Companies:

Roche

Danaher

Abbott Laboratories

Thermal Fisher

Sysmex Corporation

Biomerieux

Siemens AG

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

BD

Bio Rad

Myriad Genetics

Hologic Inc

Qiagen NV

Mindray Medical

Wondfo

KHB

Da An Gene

Leadman

BioSino

Purchase Regional Report:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-13I16127/Global_and_India_In_Vitro_Diagnostic_IVD_Reagents_Market

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

- In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments Market

- IVD Immunodiagnostic Raw Material market was valued at USD 10680 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 20810 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- IVD (In Vitro Diagnostic) Testing market size is expected to reach USD 24000 Million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2029.

- In Vitro Diagnostic Consumables Market was estimated to be worth USD 4026.9 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 6186.7 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Pumps Market

- IVD Research Service Market

- Clinical Reagents Market

- Lyophilized Beads for IVD Market

- Artificial Intelligence in IVD Market

- In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Products Market revenue was USD 81060 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 127460 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period (2023-2029).

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

YOUR FEEDBACK MATTERS: REACH OUT TO US!

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

https://www.facebook.com/valuateskorean

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesspanish

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesjapanese

https://valuatesreportspanish.blogspot.com/

https://valuateskorean.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesgerman.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesreportjapanese.blogspot.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-ivd-reagents-market-to-reach-usd-55-3-billion-by-2029-key-drivers-and-trends-unveiled--valuates-reports-302322845.html