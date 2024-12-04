Omilia's continued dedication to revolutionizing Conversational AI solutions shines through in top customer satisfaction ratings

Omilia, a market leader in enterprise Conversational Artificial Intelligence (CAI), today announced its recognition in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" report for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms. We feel the report recognizes Omilia for its outstanding performance in customer satisfaction, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering real business outcomes and value at scale through cutting-edge AI technology.

Omilia's Conversational AI platform equips enterprises with powerful GenAI technology to streamline and automate customer interactions across channels. Trusted for its excellence in ease of use, flexibility, and comprehensive support, Omilia's platform enables enterprises to meet the growing demands for efficient, 24/7 customer service in industries such as financial services, utilities, insurance, telecommunications, and retail.

Key Highlights from the "Voice of the Customer" Report:

Customer Satisfaction : Total 31 reviewers gave Omilia a 4.7 out of 5 overall and only vendor with Customers' Choice distinction with customers in key areas, including product capabilities, Sales Experience, Deployment Experience, Support Experience, showcasing its reliability as a trusted partner of large enterprises for Conversational AI.

: Total 31 reviewers gave Omilia a 4.7 out of 5 overall and only vendor with Customers' Choice distinction with customers in key areas, including product capabilities, Sales Experience, Deployment Experience, Support Experience, showcasing its reliability as a trusted partner of large enterprises for Conversational AI. Position in the Quadrant : As the only vendor in the Customers' Choice quadrant, we feel this distinction placement highlights Omilia for its unique ability to deliver high-quality Conversational AI solutions that consistently exceed customer expectations, setting it apart from the competition. It is the preferred choice for enterprises seeking cutting-edge conversational technologies.

: As the only vendor in the Customers' Choice quadrant, we feel this distinction placement highlights Omilia for its unique ability to deliver high-quality Conversational AI solutions that consistently exceed customer expectations, setting it apart from the competition. It is the preferred choice for enterprises seeking cutting-edge conversational technologies. User Interest and Adoption: With strong adoption rates across various industries, regions and company sizes, Omilia's platform aligns with customer priorities for AI-driven, scalable customer engagement solutions, with 97% of total 31 verified reviewers saying they would recommend Omilia's product.

Commendations within reviews have included:

"Omilia's NLU Capability: A Game Changer for Customer Experience. Overall, my experience with Omilia has been very good. It's rare to engage with a vendor where it feels like a true partnership, and they care as much about the customer experience as we do." (see review)

"Omilia is best-in-class. The Omilia team is compiled of experts. They care about the functionality of their product and the success of their clients. I felt valued as a customer." (see review)

"Omilia Delivers on Complex Use Cases with On-Time Delivery. Omilia teams were able to deliver on complex use cases quickly, helping us meet our delivery schedule. They continue to collaborate closely with our teams on IVR optimizations." (see review)

"Being recognized in the Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer' report is a proud milestone and speaks volumes about Omilia's unique commitment to excellence in Conversational AI and our dedication to customer success," said Dimitris Vassos, CEO, Omilia. "We've been driven from day one to provide concrete, rapid ROI to our customers and we continue to enable them to quickly deploy advanced CAI solutions that leverage GenAI and deliver efficiencies and customer excellence, setting performance, CX and security and compliance standards that others strive to meet."

For more information on Omilia's Conversational AI platform visit omilia.com and to download the "Voice of the Customer" report, visit: https://omilia.com/gartner-voice-of-the-customer-for-enterprise-conversational-ai-platforms-2024/.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms, Peer Contributors, 29 November 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and the GARTNER PEER INSIGHTS CUSTOMERS' CHOICE badge and PEER INSIGHTS are trademarks and service marks, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner® Peer Insightscontent consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Omilia

Omilia is a Conversational AI pioneer, delivering the highest quality, automated voice and chat solutions for Customer Service over our enterprise-grade Omilia Cloud Platform (OCP). Omilia owns and provides state-of-the-art technology in Conversational AI, enabling clients to improve their customer experience, shorten response times, and reduce costs. The Omilia Cloud offering allows businesses to effortlessly identify, authenticate, and serve customers across any channel, with ready-to-go integrations, and pre-built solutions trained for specific use cases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241204491134/en/

Contacts:

Brands2Life

omiliaus@brands2life.com