V2SOFT, Inc. Unveils Groundbreaking Generative AI Solution, Revolutionizing Software Development and Reducing Costs for Clients

Saving Costs and Time, Improving Quality and Security

V2SOFT, Inc., a global leader in software development and IT solutions, has launched GeneAiWiz, a groundbreaking Generative AI framework designed to reduce the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) effort by over 50%. This innovative framework enhances security, efficiency, and code quality, transforming how businesses approach software development.

V2SOFT Generative AI SAAS-Based Framework

This revolutionary SAAS-based framework leverages proprietary AI-driven technologies, proven customized Large Language Models (LLM), and extensive prompt engineering for optimum performance in generating code, use cases, test cases, requirements documents, test case documents and test scripts in multiple technologies. It enables businesses to reduce costs, accelerate time to market, and improve software quality and security.

A New Era in Software Development

The traditional SDLC is often plagued by high costs, lengthy timelines, and compromised quality or security. GeneAiWiz directly addresses these challenges by automating and optimizing critical development processes. By incorporating AI at every stage- from initial development through testing and deployment, this solution empowers development teams to work faster and more efficiently, significantly reducing both time and effort.

Key Benefits of GeneAiWiz:

50% Cost Savings: AI-driven capabilities in code generation and testing minimize manual intervention, reducing development and testing costs.

Faster Time to Market: By accelerating both development and automated testing, GeneAiWiz helps businesses deliver high-quality products faster, maintaining a competitive edge.

Enhanced Quality Assurance: GeneAiWiz employs advanced algorithms to improve testing, ensuring better software reliability and reducing post-launch defects. Modular, maintainable code built with best practices reduces the lifetime cost of application ownership.

Improved Security: Built-in security protocols help detect vulnerabilities early, ensuring safer applications and reducing the risk of cyber threats.

Global Delivery Model: Integrated with V2SOFT's global delivery framework, GeneAiWiz provides clients access to skilled professionals onshore (US), nearshore (Canada, Mexico), and offshore (India), driving further cost savings and faster project timelines.

Revolutionizing SDLC with AI

"Generative AI is reshaping software development, and our framework elevates this by integrating advanced AI technologies with customized LLMs directly into the SDLC," says Varchasvi Shankar, President and CEO of V2SOFT. "Our clients are already seeing up to 50% savings in development costs and faster time-to-market, enabling them to scale operations efficiently while ensuring top-tier quality and security."

GeneAiWiz is now available to businesses across various industries, including financial services, healthcare, retail, automotive, and energy, offering a powerful tool to accelerate digital transformation and streamline software development.

About V2SOFT, Inc.

V2SOFT, Inc. is a leader in software development, IT consulting, and global delivery solutions. Focused on innovation and customer success, V2SOFT helps businesses worldwide achieve their digital transformation goals. Through the use of cutting-edge technologies like Generative AI, V2SOFT drives efficiencies, cost savings, and improved outcomes for clients globally.

This release highlights V2SOFT's strategic advancements and offers a glimpse into the transformative potential of their Generative AI solution, underscoring the company's commitment to delivering value and excellence in the ever-evolving software development landscape.

