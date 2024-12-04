Vega Cloud, inc.: Vega Cloud Announces Vega for MSPs to Help Cloud Managed Service Providers Increase Revenue and Profitability

LIBERTY LAKE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / Vega Cloud, a leader in cloud financial management and optimization, announces an updated release of their Vega Cloud Platform designed to help Managed Service Providers (MSPs) increase revenue and decrease their Cost of Goods Sold (COGS). Vega Cloud is breaking down traditional barriers like high costs, complexity, and operational disruption, enabling MSPs to drive revenue growth and operational efficiency.

Vega Cloud's MSP solution is built to meet the specific needs of MSPs and offers these key benefits:

Billing Your Way

Vega Cloud offers a powerful billing configuration tool suite that allows MSPs to optimize how services are billed, uncovering lost revenue opportunities and improving overall financial performance. Vega for MSPs helps ensure more accurate billing and allows MSPs to transform billing practices into proactive revenue generators. With the ability to conduct in-depth billing reviews, Vega Cloud ensures MSPs can identify overlooked revenue streams and correct inefficiencies, ultimately leading to increased profitability and reduced financial leakage. Use Vega for MSPs to effectively manage your total RI and Savings Plan portfolio while ensuring your clients are billed correctly and completely.

Vega's Re-Rate & Allocation Engine

No two MSPs are the same, and Vega Cloud understands the need for customizability. Vega Cloud provides flexible billing and cloud spend management configurations tailored to suit each MSP's and its clients' specific requirements. Vega for MSPs allows the MSP to create custom aggregation for client spend and savings, view reseller rates and track commitments and define re-rate rules per client. Vega for MSPs also supports clients with direct private pricing (e.g. AWS PPAs, EDPs, EAs, etc.)

Next-Generation Platform Capabilities

Vega Cloud is more than just another cloud management platform-it represents a significant leap forward in cloud optimization technology. Built on a modern architecture that leverages AI-driven orchestration and real-time analytics, the platform empowers MSPs to optimize cloud investments proactively. By using sophisticated, next-gen features like proactive anomaly detection, real-time optimization, and integrated forecasting, Vega Cloud enables MSPs to manage cloud resources more efficiently than ever, providing a clear advantage over legacy solutions. Vega also makes it easy to manage a large number of clients with Single-Sign On cross-portal access to individual clients from one location.

Deep Engagement and Partnership Support

The team at Vega Cloud believes that technology is only part of the equation. Success also depends on strong, ongoing partnerships. To this end, Vega Cloud offers a dedicated team of experts committed to supporting MSPs at every step of the journey-from migration through day-to-day optimization. This deep level of engagement allows MSPs to rely on Vega Cloud as a true partner, not just another software vendor.

Partnering with Mission Cloud

In partnership with Mission Cloud, a top AWS Managed Cloud Service Provider, Vega Cloud demonstrates its ability to innovate and lead within the industry. By adopting Vega for MSPs, Mission Cloud exemplifies forward-thinking innovation, enhancing its ability to serve clients effectively while staying competitive in the evolving cloud management landscape.

"Vega Cloud's offering has significantly enhanced our MSP capabilities. Their responsiveness to our requests and deep industry knowledge have made the transition from our legacy tool seamless and effective," said Jonathan LaCour, CTO at Mission Cloud. "We are proud to be partners with Vega Cloud, the platform not only helps us serve our clients but also keeps us ahead in a competitive cloud management landscape."

About Vega Cloud

Vega Cloud helps businesses optimize their cloud investments by providing a platform that simplifies financial management, improves billing accuracy, and delivers actionable insights to reduce costs and maximize efficiency. Vega Cloud's commitment to proactive cloud cost management allows enterprises and managed service providers to stay agile in an increasingly complex cloud landscape.

For more information on Vega for MSPs, please visit www.vegacloud.io.

