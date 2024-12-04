Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Analysten eilen, um Kursziele zu verdreifachen nach ATHAs neuester Entdeckung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EEZC | ISIN: CA28617B6061 | Ticker-Symbol: 4EV0
Frankfurt
04.12.24
08:20 Uhr
2,660 Euro
+0,140
+5,56 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROVAYA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROVAYA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5402,66020:16
ACCESSWIRE
04.12.2024 20:03 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Electrovaya Inc.: Electrovaya to Host Investor Webcast on December 5, 2024

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / Electrovaya Inc. ("Electrovaya" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA), a lithium ion battery technology and manufacturing company, today announced that it will host an investor webcast presentation on December 5, 2024 at 2:00 pm EST hosted by Bristol Capital.

Electrovaya's CEO, Dr. Raj DasGupta and CFO, John Gibson will walk through the Company's corporate presentation. After the formal presentation, investors will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions through an interactive Q&A portal.

To listen to the webcast or to ask questions during the live event, please pre-register at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bvwhtM_mTjO1yb5iGYyF5A

An archived version of the webcast and presentation will be available on the Company's website:

https://electrovaya.com/news-media/

Investor and Media Contact:

Jason Roy
VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Electrovaya Inc.
jroy@electrovaya.com / 905-855-4618

Glen Akselrod
President
Bristol Capital
glen@bristolir.com / 905-326-1888 ex:1

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA) is a pioneering leader in the global energy transformation, focused on contributing to the prevention of climate change by supplying safe and long-lasting lithium-ion batteries without compromising energy and power. The Company has extensive IP and designs, develops and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. Electrovaya has two operating sites in Canada and a 52-acre site with a 135,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Jamestown New York state for its planned gigafactory. To learn more about how Electrovaya is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com.

SOURCE: Electrovaya Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.