Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Analysten eilen, um Kursziele zu verdreifachen nach ATHAs neuester Entdeckung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857949 | ISIN: US9497461015 | Ticker-Symbol: NWT
Tradegate
04.12.24
20:38 Uhr
69,68 Euro
-0,88
-1,25 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,4069,6020:55
69,4069,6020:54
ACCESSWIRE
04.12.2024 20:26 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TBL Fund Receives Support From Wells Fargo for Its Financing Efforts in Tribal Communities

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / Wells Fargo

TBL Fund is excited to announce that it was recently awarded a $100,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation to expand its decarbonization and energy efficiency efforts for Tribal Communities. These funds will contribute to our efforts with the New Mexico Department of Indian Affairs in creating a sustainable energy program aimed at providing access to clean energy, energy efficiency, and resiliency technologies to Tribal Nations in New Mexico. With an ambition to expand to surrounding states, this program will reduce carbon footprints in Tribal communities and foster energy sovereignty. This unique opportunity leverages our expertise in renewable energy solutions to create significant market impact and drive community development. This pilot program's innovative approach will set the stage for future projects across the country.

"Access to clean energy, energy efficiency and resiliency can open avenues for economic advancement and safeguard the opportunity to build generational wealth for all communities as the economy transitions," said Gregory Lopez, senior assistant vice president of sustainability philanthropy at Wells Fargo. "Through philanthropic support for organizations such as TBL Fund, we can help support historically marginalized communities gain access to affordable solutions."

TBL Fund is extremely thankful to Wells Fargo for the opportunity this grant provides. Our funding partners are crucial to our overall organizational goals, such as expanding to all U.S. states and territories and serving over 100,000 low-income households annually.

About TBL Fund

TBL Fund (www.tblfund.org) provides technical assistance and financing to drive energy efficiency and renewable energy (EERE) improvements for households living in multifamily affordable housing (MFAH) and disadvantaged communities (DAC). It provides customized solutions to its customers. To support and scale its efforts, TBL Fund collaborates with ICAST (International Center for Appropriate and Sustainable Technology), its project partner (www.icastusa.org).

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Wells Fargo on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Wells Fargo
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wells-fargo
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wells Fargo



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.