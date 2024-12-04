TBL Fund Receives Support From Wells Fargo for Its Financing Efforts in Tribal Communities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / Wells Fargo

TBL Fund is excited to announce that it was recently awarded a $100,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation to expand its decarbonization and energy efficiency efforts for Tribal Communities. These funds will contribute to our efforts with the New Mexico Department of Indian Affairs in creating a sustainable energy program aimed at providing access to clean energy, energy efficiency, and resiliency technologies to Tribal Nations in New Mexico. With an ambition to expand to surrounding states, this program will reduce carbon footprints in Tribal communities and foster energy sovereignty. This unique opportunity leverages our expertise in renewable energy solutions to create significant market impact and drive community development. This pilot program's innovative approach will set the stage for future projects across the country.

"Access to clean energy, energy efficiency and resiliency can open avenues for economic advancement and safeguard the opportunity to build generational wealth for all communities as the economy transitions," said Gregory Lopez, senior assistant vice president of sustainability philanthropy at Wells Fargo. "Through philanthropic support for organizations such as TBL Fund, we can help support historically marginalized communities gain access to affordable solutions."

TBL Fund is extremely thankful to Wells Fargo for the opportunity this grant provides. Our funding partners are crucial to our overall organizational goals, such as expanding to all U.S. states and territories and serving over 100,000 low-income households annually.

About TBL Fund

TBL Fund (www.tblfund.org) provides technical assistance and financing to drive energy efficiency and renewable energy (EERE) improvements for households living in multifamily affordable housing (MFAH) and disadvantaged communities (DAC). It provides customized solutions to its customers. To support and scale its efforts, TBL Fund collaborates with ICAST (International Center for Appropriate and Sustainable Technology), its project partner (www.icastusa.org).

