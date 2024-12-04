Real Endpoints Named a Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards Winner in the Financial/Operational Solutions Category

RE Assist, a turn-key solution providing information about financial assistance for healthcare costs, wins top honors

FLORHAM PARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / Real Endpoints today announces it was named a Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards winner in the Financial/Operational Solutions category. The program highlights outstanding innovation that is driving improvements and transforming the industry.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Fierce Healthcare as the 2024 winner for the Financial/Operational Solutions Category. We know that too many Americans struggle to pay the out-of-pocket associated with their drugs and medical procedures," says Susan Raiola, President of Real Endpoints.

RE Assist, a 2023 Fierce Healthcare Innovation finalist, leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to provide patients, caregivers, and patient support program case managers with an accurate and real-time solution to the problem of high out-of-pocket costs. The tool is underpinned by an AI Discovery engine that searches the web for national, regional, and indication-specific charitable funds and foundations. Newly identified funds are validated through a rigorous human curation process. In 2024, the number of funds tracked by RE Assist grew 25%.

RE Assist provides information on charitable foundations, their eligibility requirements, and whether funds are open (i.e., able to provide assistance) or closed (unable to provide assistance). Information is consistently displayed in a simple to understand dashboard organized by disease indication. Funds are listed in alphabetical order, and date and time stamped for transparency.

"The Innovation Awards winners showcase the organizations that have demonstrated innovative solutions that have the greatest potential to save money, engage patients or revolutionize the healthcare industry," says Rebecca Willumson, SVP and Publisher of Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma. "We are very pleased to congratulate the winners on their accomplishments."

The expert panel of judges reviewed the hundreds of awards submissions and determined which companies demonstrated innovative technologies and services that have the potential to make the greatest impact for biotech and pharma companies.

About Real Endpoints

Real Endpoints is a boutique consulting firm focused on patient access and reimbursement. Our goal: create solutions that prepare companies for competition in the value-based economy, and more importantly, help people access medical innovations. Working collaboratively with biopharma, diagnostic and medical device companies, RE provides unique advisory services tackling a wide range of coverage and reimbursement issues, from pricing and distribution to patient support services to contracting strategies, including the evaluation, structuring, negotiating, and management of value-based contracts. RE is also developing important products to support client needs in these domains. Our first product is RE Assist, providing real time financial assistance information to patients, caregivers, and patient support case managers. For more information about Real Endpoints, visit www.realendpoints.com.

About Fierce Healthcare

Fierce Healthcare delivers healthcare news at the intersection of business and policy. Our journalists strive to bring our readers breaking industry news, exclusive interviews and thoughtfully-reported stories that offer a deeper insight on how changes in the industry impact their corner of the healthcare world. Our family includes Fierce Healthcare, Fierce Health Payer, Fierce Health IT, Fierce Hospitals, Fierce Practice Management and Fierce Health Finance. Click here to subscribe to one or all of our newsletters.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy - connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

