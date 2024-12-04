Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Analysten eilen, um Kursziele zu verdreifachen nach ATHAs neuester Entdeckung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P09K | ISIN: IE00BK9ZQ967 | Ticker-Symbol: 2IS
Tradegate
04.12.24
21:16 Uhr
395,10 Euro
+2,60
+0,66 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
396,20397,3021:48
396,20397,3021:48
ACCESSWIRE
04.12.2024 20:50 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trane Technologies: How Alessandra Hammond Makes Our Supply Chain More Sustainable

Finanznachrichten News

We believe every job at Trane Technologies can be a sustainability job. Learn how Alessandra Hammond builds systems and processes to advance sustainability goals.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / Trane Technologies

At Trane Technologies, our purpose is to boldly challenge what's possible for a sustainable world. We believe every job can be a sustainability job, and every role an opportunity for impact.

Alessandra Hammond connects to our purpose through her work as the global business operations lead for Integrated Supply Chain. She and her team help make our sustainability commitments into actionable plans with measurable impact.

Alessandra works across multiple teams, including procurement, legal, IT, logistics and environmental health and safety, to connect people, process and technology. Her goal is to enable those teams to deliver for our customers and advance our 2030 Sustainability Commitments. She and her team handle various functions to support the operations of the Integrated Supply Chain teams, including systems enablement, training, data and insights, supplier diversity and sustainability.

The commitment that inspires Alessandra the most is Opportunity for All, our commitment to uplift our people and our communities. One of the main reasons she joined Trane Technologies was because of the inclusive culture where everyone can advance and grow. Alessandra has found the culture to be authentic, and she enjoys leading her team and supporting each of them in their own growth and development.

Another aspect of Opportunity for All is supplier diversity and sustainability. Developing a diverse supply chain increases our resilience, provides access to innovative perspectives and cutting-edge ideas, and drives economic growth and development in the communities we serve. As part of our global integrated supply chain strategy, Alessandra and her team actively support the procurement and sustainability teams to partner with qualified, experienced and value-driven suppliers of all backgrounds.

Purpose Profile: Alessandra Hammond, Global Business Operations Leader, Integrated Supply Chain

A culture of impact

Sustainability is integrated into every aspect of our business, and it's how we grow. Our strong sustainability performance is a direct result of our culture, which continues to drive our competitive advantage. We're committed to creating an inclusive, engaging and uplifting culture where we can all thrive and make a meaningful impact.

We are accelerating action toward our bold 2030 Sustainability Commitments and our net-zero goals, and true progress comes from people across our company taking action every day.

Explore careers in sustainability at Trane Technologies.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Trane Technologies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Trane Technologies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/trane-technologies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Trane Technologies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.