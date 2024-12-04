Trane Technologies: How Alessandra Hammond Makes Our Supply Chain More Sustainable

We believe every job at Trane Technologies can be a sustainability job. Learn how Alessandra Hammond builds systems and processes to advance sustainability goals.

At Trane Technologies, our purpose is to boldly challenge what's possible for a sustainable world. We believe every job can be a sustainability job, and every role an opportunity for impact.

Alessandra Hammond connects to our purpose through her work as the global business operations lead for Integrated Supply Chain. She and her team help make our sustainability commitments into actionable plans with measurable impact.

Alessandra works across multiple teams, including procurement, legal, IT, logistics and environmental health and safety, to connect people, process and technology. Her goal is to enable those teams to deliver for our customers and advance our 2030 Sustainability Commitments. She and her team handle various functions to support the operations of the Integrated Supply Chain teams, including systems enablement, training, data and insights, supplier diversity and sustainability.

The commitment that inspires Alessandra the most is Opportunity for All, our commitment to uplift our people and our communities. One of the main reasons she joined Trane Technologies was because of the inclusive culture where everyone can advance and grow. Alessandra has found the culture to be authentic, and she enjoys leading her team and supporting each of them in their own growth and development.

Another aspect of Opportunity for All is supplier diversity and sustainability. Developing a diverse supply chain increases our resilience, provides access to innovative perspectives and cutting-edge ideas, and drives economic growth and development in the communities we serve. As part of our global integrated supply chain strategy, Alessandra and her team actively support the procurement and sustainability teams to partner with qualified, experienced and value-driven suppliers of all backgrounds.

A culture of impact

Sustainability is integrated into every aspect of our business, and it's how we grow. Our strong sustainability performance is a direct result of our culture, which continues to drive our competitive advantage. We're committed to creating an inclusive, engaging and uplifting culture where we can all thrive and make a meaningful impact.

We are accelerating action toward our bold 2030 Sustainability Commitments and our net-zero goals, and true progress comes from people across our company taking action every day.

