Mittwoch, 04.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Analysten eilen, um Kursziele zu verdreifachen nach ATHAs neuester Entdeckung
Saint-Gobain Achieves 49% Waste Reduction at Roofing Facility in Shreveport, Louisiana

Finanznachrichten News

CertainTeed Roofing facility enhanced recycling practices and implemented key measures to prevent cross-contamination

MALVERN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / Saint-Gobain

Saint-Gobain North America, through its building materials subsidiary CertainTeed Roofing, has achieved a 49% reduction in landfill waste over the past year at its Shreveport site through the building of a new recycling area at the facility. By taking steps in the design to segregate waste materials and mitigate cross-contamination, the facility has been able to increase its recycling scope, lowering the amount of material ending up in landfills.

The project, which was honored as a top sustainability initiative for Saint-Gobain North America in 2023, is part of the company's continued efforts to implement its global Grow and Impact strategy. This strategy includes ambitious environmental sustainability goals, such as achieving zero waste-to-landfill across all Saint-Gobain locations.

The Shreveport plant, which has been in operation for nearly a century, took a series of small steps that significantly reduced its environmental footprint. These steps included building containment areas made of steel reclaimed from on-site demolition projects to ensure waste could be properly separated and contained for recycling.

"As leaders in light and sustainable construction, reducing our environmental footprint is a core part of our strategy. This project to reduce landfill waste can be replicated at other sites," said Carmen Bodden, President of CertainTeed Roofing. "Congratulations to Shannan McKinnon and the entire Shreveport team for demonstrating how we Make the World a Better Home."

This project follows several other recent actions taken by the company to solidify its commitment towards sustainability:

  • In October, Saint-Gobain announced CarbonLowTM, a new wallboard line that will contain up to 60% less embodied carbon. The line will be produced starting in 2025 from CertainTeed Canada's facility in Montreal, which will be North America's first zero-carbon (scopes 1 and 2) wallboard facility.

  • Also in October, Saint-Gobain launched RenuCoreTM, technology that enables the recycling of asphalt shingles to be reused in hot mix asphalt paving.

  • In September, the company's Ceramics division achieved net-zero manufacturing at its Surface Conditioning facility in Anaheim, California.

  • In August, Saint-Gobain enhanced operational practices at its glass mat plant in Charleston, South Carolina, saving over 4,500 MWh of energy.

  • In July, Saint-Gobain announced that it will save over 10 million gallons of water per year through the installation of smart water submetering systems and other equipment upgrades at its CertainTeed Siding facility in Jackson, Michigan.

  • In April, Saint-Gobain achieved Core Living Building Ready designation from the International Living Future Institute for its CertainTeed Innovation Center in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

  • In March, Saint-Gobain announced that its CertainTeed Siding business had reduced manufacturing related emissions by 96% at three facilities in the United States.

  • In February, Saint-Gobain completed the installation of a heat recovery system at its gypsum facility in Vancouver, British Columbia, which will lead to a 15% reduction in Scope 1 carbon emissions.

With over 160 manufacturing locations in the United States and Canada, every current and future member of the company's team plays a vital role in achieving its sustainability goals. A current list of job openings at all Saint-Gobain locations, including in Shreveport, can be found on the company's career website.

About CertainTeed

With innovative building solutions made possible through its comprehensive offering of interior and exterior products, CertainTeed is transforming how the industry builds. As leaders in building science and sustainable construction, CertainTeed makes it easier than ever to create high-performance, energy-efficient places to live, work and play, so that together we can make the world a better home.?

? A subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, one of the world's largest and oldest building products companies, CertainTeed has more than 6,900 employees and more than 60 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada.www.certainteed.com

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group's commitment is guided by its purpose, "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€47.9 billion in sales in 2023
160,000 employees, locations in 76 countries
Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

Photo: CertainTeed Roofing Facility, Shreveport, LA.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Saint-Gobain on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Saint-Gobain
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/saint-gobain
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Saint-Gobain



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
