SCS Global Services: Your Climate Strategy Has a Major Blind Spot: How To Measure and Manage Super Pollutants Now

Attend the Global Heat Reduction Initiative's 12/12 webinar on the hottest issue in the fight against global warming

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / Climate super pollutants - like methane, black carbon, low-level ozone and nitrous oxide - are responsible for roughly half of global warming. And they are far more potent than CO2 in the critical near-term. Unfortunately, carbon markets and carbon accounting, used worldwide to drive climate action, have systematically undervalued or completely overlooked these pollutants, leaving companies and governments with only half the data they need to make informed decisions. Until now.

Join the Global Heat Reduction Initiative's Executive Director, Kiff Gallagher, and U.S. Leading Climate Scientist, Dr. Drew Shindell, on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 12:00pm ET for an in-depth discussion on the importance of slashing climate super pollutants and how corporations, NGOs, cities, and institutions can measure and mitigate excess atmospheric heat in the critical next decade. In this 45-minute discussion, you will learn:

About the latest progress on super pollutant science and agreements from COP29 and around the world.

Why it's critical to target super pollutants in your climate action plan, climate mitigation investment portfolio and/ or net zero target setting.

How to reduce business risk, make better mitigation investments, and get credit for the work you're already doing by measuring and managing all drivers of global warming.

A live Q&A session will follow the discussion.

Who should attend?

Business leaders and decision-makers in the private, public and NGO sectors

Leaders and designers of climate action plans, carbon emissions management and/or net zero targets

Anyone interested in reducing climate super pollutants and joining the heat reduction community

Anyone interested in reducing climate super pollutants and joining the heat reduction community

Sustainability professionals of all kinds

SIGN UP NOW

About Kiff Gallagher

Kiff Gallagher is the Executive Director of the Global Heat Reduction Initiative. Previously, he was the Head of Sustainability and Carbon Platform at blockchain company, BlockApps, and Senior Vice President at Winrock International where he helped manage the American Carbon Registry (ACR). He has founded and led organizations across sectors and industries including sustainable supply chains and food systems, technology & media, global economic development and U.S. public policy.

About Dr. Drew Shindell

Dr. Drew Shindell is the Nicholas Professor of Earth Sciences at Duke University, a long-time IPCC Contributor, chair of Climate and Clean Air Coalition's scientific advisory panel, and a member of our Global Heat Reduction Initiative Technical Advisory Panel. He has been an author on more than 200 peer-reviewed publications and received awards from Scientific American, NASA, the EPA, and the NSF.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SCS Global Services

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services

View the original press release on accesswire.com