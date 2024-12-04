Letter From the CEO: Lenovo's Commitment to Ethical, Inclusive AI and a Sustainable Future

Originally published in Lenovo's 2023/24 ESG Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / I am pleased to introduce our FY 2023/24 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. This is the 18th consecutive year we have published such a report, demonstrating our commitment, persistence, and ongoing progress in these areas.

Clearly, the past year presented our world with numerous challenges, but it also brought us unprecedented opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI). It is clear that AI will be a major priority and influence in our business for years to come.

We are committed to accelerating the deployment of AI for businesses around the world through AI-enabled, AI-optimized, and AI-ready devices, infrastructure, solutions, and services. Even more, we recognize our duty to leverage this technology to improve the lives of people around the world while minimizing its impact on the planet. This recognition led to our 'Smarter AI for All' vision. In this report, I would like to share with you how Lenovo continues to drive ESG forward in the AI era.

AI for environmental sustainability

We're proud to be on-track for our 2030 emissions reductions goals, after announcing our commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 in alignment to the Science Based Targets initiative's Net-Zero Standard.

Fueled by our own commitments and services-led transformation, we continue to meet our customers wherever they are on their ESG journey with our sustainability services. In 2023, Lenovo announced the new reduced carbon transport service for global logistics, as well as L.I.S.S.A., an AI-powered consultant that can help customers optimize their IT solutions in support of their sustainability goals.

Lenovo's transformation from a device company into a solution provider is fueling us into a global technology powerhouse. Our sustainability solutions and services offer customers the ability to extend the use of their devices, manage and measure their IT fleet's carbon footprint, contribute to the circular economy, and even have their equipment shipped more sustainably.

While we enhance our customers' sustainability strategies with Lenovo services, we are also proud to be recognized as a Climate+TM Champion by EPEAT, the premier global ecolabel for electronics and technology products. More than 400 Lenovo products have been designated with Climate+, which highlights their thoughtful production with climate in mind.

Inclusive AI

We see tremendous opportunity that AI can lead to a more inclusive future. Few examples highlight this better than my interactions with Gabriel, a gentleman from Brazil who communicates through Libras (Brazilian sign language). An AI solution not only helped me communicate with Gabriel but also allowed him to introduce me to our 2023 Tech World audience. This solution is a breakthrough for the 2.3 million people in Brazil who are deaf or hard of hearing and use Libras to communicate, and a signal of the inclusion that Lenovo's technology can power.

As AI is adopted for various solutions, it cannot offer the best solutions without inclusive data sets. Lenovo is proud to support the work of Cercle InterL and the Women & AI Charter for accountable and gender fair AI.

Responsible and ethical AI

Lenovo is shaping our AI integrations with a strong governance model - the Responsible AI governance framework that covers ethical, legal, safety, privacy and accountability concerns of AI. The framework is executed by a committee that focuses on the following principles: diversity and inclusion, privacy and security, accountability and reliability, explainability, transparency, and environmental and social impact.

In February 2024, we committed to UNESCO's Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence to build an ethical and responsible AI. This standard and our commitment to it further acknowledges the intersection of AI and the sustainable development goals. As a member of the United Nations Global Compact, we will readily adopt collaborative governance frameworks that protect the potential and role of AI in global development.

Milestones on our journey

The following recognitions have been received by Lenovo in the past year, including:

Lenovo's Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) ranking was maintained at AAA status, the highest possible score for corporations leading in ESG programs.

The Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index awarded Lenovo the strongest score in the IT Industry for Environmental and Social Achievements and an AA score overall.

Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants' (HKICPA) Gold Award in Most Sustainable Companies and Organizations section of the Best Corporate Governance and ESG Award, making 2023 the eleventh year that Lenovo has been recognized by HKICPA for its corporate citizenship.

Lenovo was ranked number eight in Gartner's 2023 Global Top 25 Supply Chain ranking, at the same time ranking number one in the Gartner Asia Pacific Supply Chain for the second year running.

As we continue our journey, it is more important than ever to maintain our thoughtful, measurable, and credible approach to our ESG programs. The world has changed a lot since our first sustainability report in FY 2008/09, but I am proud of our continued commitment to reporting our progress. Despite constant change and times of uncertainty, we will lead with persistence and resilience, push toward our stated goals, and work toward a more sustainable future for all.

Yuanqing Yang

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Lenovo Group Limited

Yuanqing Yang

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Lenovo Group Limited

