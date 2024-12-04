Albertsons Companies Awards Grant to Toppenish High School for Participation in the Explore.Act.Tell. Program

TOPPENISH, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies recently recognized the Toppenish High School for their inspiring efforts to address food insecurity through the Explore.Act.Tell. (E.A.T.) Program. Their dedication earned them a well-deserved grant funded by the Nourishing Neighbors program, a charitable initiative of the Albertsons Companies Foundation.

One of their remarkable achievements is the establishment of the THS Pantry project, which has become a beacon of hope in the fight against food insecurity. This project has provided a reliable source of non-perishable food for students and families, securing over 1,400 items through a competitive advisory class donation drive.

By partnering with local businesses and organizations, Toppenish High School has ensured consistent food donations and organized weekly collections and distributions. This collective effort has been managed by NHS and SkillsUSA members, has fostered a sense of community spirit and student leadership.

Looking ahead, students are excited about future plans, which include expanding partnerships, offering nutrition workshops and ensuring sustainability through a permanent oversight committee.

