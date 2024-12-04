Bath & Body Works Recognized on Newsweek's List of "America's Most Responsible Companies" for ESG Efforts

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works announces its inclusion on Newsweek's ranking of America's Most Responsible Companies. This is the second year in a row the brand has made this important list which recognizes companies that prioritize responsible business practices.

Now in its sixth year, America's Most Responsible Companies 2025 ranking focuses on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers the three pillars of ESG: Environment, Social and Corporate Governance. The ranking is based on the responses of 26,000 residents in the United States who were surveyed to evaluate the corporate social responsibility reputation of public companies.

As a global leader in home fragrance and personal care, reaching approximately 40% of U.S. households, Bath & Body Works is proud of its ongoing commitment to sustainability and the well-being of all.

"ESG continues to be a priority for our business as we work to shape a future that's resilient, responsible and filled with possibilities," says Jeff King, Group Vice President, Head of ESG at Bath & Body Works. "We're honored to receive this recognition that celebrates our continued dedication to taking care of the things that matter most."

This year, Bath & Body Works made significant strides in delivering meaningful impact for its people, local communities and the planet. Most recently, the brand partnered with The Nature Conservancy and other companies on a $1.2 million water protection project in Central Ohio.

Additionally, Bath & Body Works partners with the global nonprofit Good360 to donate out-of-stock products (products unable to be sold to customer, e.g., end of season products) to nonprofit organizations including shelters, food banks, disaster recovery, and more-reducing the brand's environmental impact while simultaneously creating positive social impact in its local communities. Bath & Body Works also won an ESG Report of the Year award for its second annual 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance report from the ESG & Sustainability Awards.

To learn more about Bath & Body Works' ESG journey visit bbwinc.com.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,880 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 500 international franchised locations to an online storefront at BathandBodyWorks.com.

