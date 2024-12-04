Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.12.2024
Analysten eilen, um Kursziele zu verdreifachen nach ATHAs neuester Entdeckung
04.12.2024 20:50 Uhr
Embracing Inclusivity: Cintas' Commitment to Accessibility

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / Cintas

At Cintas, our identity is shaped by the diverse life experiences and unique perspectives of our employee-partners. Part of that identity is creating a work environment that is inclusive and accessible for individuals with disabilities.

One inspiring example is Ryan T., an Operational Manager at the Cintas First Aid & Safety location in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Ryan's career at Cintas, spanning 15 years, demonstrates that with the right support and resources, all employee-partners can thrive.

Ryan, who is late-deafened, began losing his hearing around the time his oldest child was born, 18 years ago.

"Initially, you are in denial that your disability will be that bad, but eventually, you move to acceptance," said Ryan. "This still creates some anxiety as you start to question things like how you're going to be looked at, how it will impact your career, and how you will be accepted."

Ryan first started to lose his ability to hear high-frequency sounds, such as birds chirping, a loud beep from a smoke alarm or even voices from certain people. His hearing continued to decline when he was working in sales, and he opted for hearing aids, but they weren't much help.

Ryan decided to pursue a cochlear implant, a surgically implanted device that helps people who are deaf or hard of hearing perceive sound. While this device may improve your hearing, it also eliminates any residual hearing you once had, making you deaf without it.

Once Ryan qualified, he had his first surgery in 2015 and his second and final surgery in 2016. Even before Ryan had his surgery, he shared how Cintas has always been accommodating to his disability instead of ignoring it.

"Some companies may say, 'This is all we can do for you,' but at Cintas, they ask questions like, 'What can we do to help you be the best version of yourself?'," said Ryan. "There were never any questions about what I could accomplish despite my hearing disability. They were going to help me achieve the highest heights."

One way that Cintas showed their support and accommodated Ryan was by helping him get a device that allows him to connect his cochlear implant to his laptop and phone through Bluetooth, enabling him to participate in calls or meetings seamlessly. He also says that using Microsoft Teams has been a significant help, as it allows him to read lips better when on camera, making it easier to follow along in conversations.

With accommodations and ongoing support from Cintas, Ryan has been able to hold various positions and earn numerous awards throughout his tenure, including the Summits Award, Winner's Circle Award, multiple Quarterly Service Manager Awards, and in Fiscal Year (FY) 2024, the Divisional Service Manager of the Year and Diamond Level Presidents Club. He has also had 100 percent of his Sales Service Representatives (SSRs) place in the top 95 of the division for Winner's Circle in both FY'23 and FY'24.

Ryan says that his journey from a Management Trainee to an Operational Manager and earning these accomplishments are a testament to how a disability doesn't limit you at Cintas.

"The accommodation of our employee-partners makes us so unique," said Ryan. "Cintas has so many career opportunities for those with disabilities, and there is no limit to your ceiling here."

It's not just from his superiors or executive team who want to help but also from his fellow employee-partners who have been understanding and focused on being educated about his disability. Ryan encourages all partners to ask questions and not shy away from someone's disability.

"Cintas employee-partners strive to understand one another's situations," said Ryan. "Our employee-partners want to be accommodating and understanding of one another. I've never been given any eye rolls or had people upset because of my disability. Everyone has been understanding and accepting, and those small gestures add up."

Ryan sees his disability as a blessing in disguise. It's opened the door to conversations like this one, and he believes the more awareness around this topic, the better off we all are.

"Encouragement, acceptance and education," said Ryan. "These are the most important things and what Cintas has shown me and our employee-partners."

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cintas on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cintas
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cintas
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cintas



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
