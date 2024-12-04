Charitable Giving and Volunteerism at Leidos

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / Leidos

Originally published in Leidos Sustainability Report

Strengthening our communities through volunteerism is part of our Leidos vision statement and our employees have a long history of deep engagement in our communities. We allocate charitable resources - including budget, time and talent - to a variety of organizations and causes that best align with our priorities as a company. By combining corporate giving with passionate and inspired employee participation, Leidos is making a meaningful difference to those in need.

Our Leidos Employee Volunteer Incentive Program celebrates employees who go above and beyond, as demonstrated by the volunteer hours they log; employees with the most hours are highlighted on Leidos' intranet and recognized by leadership. In 2023, Leidos donated more than $5 million to charitable organizations and our employees volunteered more than 43,600 hours in their communities. We also updated the volunteering categories in our online system to better align to Leidos' core giving areas and represent the many areas where Leidos employees passionately spend their volunteer hours.

Charitable Giving Focus Areas

Healthier Lives

Represents our commitment to health and well-being, including

our deep commitment to addressing the myriad challenges around

mental health.

Leadership and Inclusion

Represents our focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.

National Security and Military

Represents our long-time commitment to the military and national security organizations.

Education/STEM

Represents our commitment to educational support across all grade levels, with a focus on science, technology, engineering and math.

Environment

Represents an understanding of the growing importance of climate and other environmental issues

