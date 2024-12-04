Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.12.2024
Analysten eilen, um Kursziele zu verdreifachen nach ATHAs neuester Entdeckung
04.12.2024
Charitable Giving and Volunteerism at Leidos

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / Leidos

Originally published in Leidos Sustainability Report

Strengthening our communities through volunteerism is part of our Leidos vision statement and our employees have a long history of deep engagement in our communities. We allocate charitable resources - including budget, time and talent - to a variety of organizations and causes that best align with our priorities as a company. By combining corporate giving with passionate and inspired employee participation, Leidos is making a meaningful difference to those in need.

Our Leidos Employee Volunteer Incentive Program celebrates employees who go above and beyond, as demonstrated by the volunteer hours they log; employees with the most hours are highlighted on Leidos' intranet and recognized by leadership. In 2023, Leidos donated more than $5 million to charitable organizations and our employees volunteered more than 43,600 hours in their communities. We also updated the volunteering categories in our online system to better align to Leidos' core giving areas and represent the many areas where Leidos employees passionately spend their volunteer hours.

Charitable Giving Focus Areas

Healthier Lives
Represents our commitment to health and well-being, including
our deep commitment to addressing the myriad challenges around
mental health.

Leadership and Inclusion
Represents our focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.

National Security and Military
Represents our long-time commitment to the military and national security organizations.

Education/STEM
Represents our commitment to educational support across all grade levels, with a focus on science, technology, engineering and math.

Environment
Represents an understanding of the growing importance of climate and other environmental issues

Read the full report here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Leidos on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Leidos
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/leidos
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Leidos



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
