Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Wells Fargo To Launch the Strive305 Hub To Empower Local Businesses

In a continued effort to strengthen the small business community, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava joined Miami-Dade County's Office of Innovation and Economic Development and Wells Fargo leaders to officially launch the Strive305 HUB, an all-in-one resource platform designed to help small business owners connect with essential resources, community partners, and growth opportunities. Powered by Miami-Dade County and funded and sponsored by Wells Fargo, the Strive305 HUB aims to make small business support more accessible and impactful by offering a wide array of tools including resource mapping, training modules, event promotion, and community engagement features.

"We know that small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and we are committed to providing them with the resources they need to succeed," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "The Strive305 HUB is more than just a portal; it's a comprehensive support system. By connecting entrepreneurs to invaluable resources, technical assistance, and mentorship, we're investing in Miami-Dade's future as a thriving, resilient economy."

Through the County's Office of Innovation and Economic Development, Mayor Levine Cava's administration has spearheaded STRIVE 305, the county's flagship program offering resources, capital access, and trainings; allocated $25 million to more than 120 small businesses through grants; and, launched an online Small Business Resource Guide and to empower small businesses in the county with essential resources for starting, managing, and growing their operations.

"Wells Fargo is thrilled to join the effort to support small businesses across Miami-Dade County. As part of our long-standing commitment to work with small businesses to drive growth across South Florida, the Strive305 HUB will support small businesses and economic development by providing local small businesses and entrepreneurs with enhanced access to funding, resources and expertise to help them serve their customers across the region," said Jason Rosenberg, head of Public Affairs at Wells Fargo.

Building on prior Wells Fargo small business investment in South Florida, including its $20 million Miami Open for Business grant, Wells Fargo is also supporting this online hub, which will aid new and existing entrepreneurs through the business development process. From opening and registering a new business, preparing for emergencies and business planning to accessing networking, mentoring, tax and legal services, business owners will find resources that will help remove barriers and foster growth and development of healthy business ventures.

In addition to Wells Fargo, the Strive305 HUB is also supported by partners such as the Small Business Administration, Florida International University's Small Business Development Center (SBDC), the Department of Commerce Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA).

