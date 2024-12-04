Tata Consultancy Services: TCS Invites Students To Compete for "goIT Global Innovator of the Year" Title

Annual TCS goIT competition inspires young innovators to tackle global challenges

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has announced that its annual goIT Global Innovator of the Year (IOTY) competition is open for entries. From now through December 31, 2024, TCS is encouraging students aged 6 to 17 to submit their world-changing ideas for addressing global challenges that are aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Now in its third year, the competition provides a global stage for young people to tap into their creativity to help build a more sustainable and inclusive world, while furthering their own professional development.

"The goIT Global Innovator of the Year competition is about empowering young people to solve problems on a global scale," said John DiChiara, TCS global goIT program manager. "It offers them a unique opportunity to make an impact and, while fostering a long-term interest in technology as a powerful tool for social good."

The competition, along with the ongoing goIT Monthly Challenge and other TCS programs, are key elements of TCS's commitment to inspiring students to develop the soft skills and technical expertise needed for their future career, while encouraging them to become action-oriented, global citizens.

Submissions from the 2024 goIT Monthly Challenges, goIT online or goIT Live events have already been entered into the competition. To submit a new concept or participate for the first time, students or student teams must submit a 1-to-3-minute video pitch, presentation, or written proposal explaining their idea and the specific SDG it addresses. Submissions can target any of the 17 SDGs and should be selected based on the issues that matter most to them or their communities.

In early 2025, several regional competitions will identify winners and runners up, with all regional finalists advancing to the program judges' final review, who will determine the 2024 goIT Innovator of the Year. All participants will receive a certificate of achievement, while top finalists will compete for awards such as mentorship opportunities, scholarships, and support to bring their ideas to life.

Educators, students and parents can find more information at https://tcsempowers.tcsapps.com/amer/goit-main/ioty. Entries must be submitted by December 31, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. (entrants' local time).

About TCS' goIT Program

TCS' Go Innovate Together program (goIT) is TCS' flagship STEM education program. Focusing on digital innovation and career readiness, goIT engages students from diverse backgrounds with Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) subjects and computer science, design thinking and digital innovation. The program offers an industry-developed, customizable curriculum that teaches students the 21st century skills necessary for a career in technology. Lessons cover topics including design thinking, rapid prototyping, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and more. For more information, visit https://on.tcs.com/goIT-AMERS.

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 56 years. Its consulting-led, cognitive powered, portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 612,700 of the world's best-trained consultants in 55 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $29 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, and is listed on the BSE and the NSE in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

