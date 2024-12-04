Green Grid Inc. Demonstrates AI-Powered T&D Asset Management and Wildfire Prevention Platform at CEATI T&D Conference

Green Grid Inc. showcased its breakthrough AI platform for wildfire prevention and grid monitoring, iSIU® (Instant Situational Insights® for Utilities), at the CEATI Transmission & Distribution (T&D) Conference in Palm Springs, California. The presentation "AIoT-Powered Inspector for Utilities, iSIU®" demonstrated how iSIU's advanced AI technology transforms utility operations through 24/7 virtual inspections, early threat detection, and proactive wildfire prevention.

Green Grid Inc. Showcases Advanced AI Capabilities

During the CEATI conference, Green Grid demonstrated recent breakthrough features of iSIU®:

24/7 AI-Powered Grid Monitoring:

Real-time surveillance of utility infrastructure through distributed and connected AI sensors, delivering instant risk alerts to the users through its web and mobile platforms.

Advanced Threat Detection:

Early identification of over 100 risk factors, including equipment failures, structural issues, ignition, and vegetation threats - enabling proactive maintenance and preventing outages.

Wildfire Prevention Technology:

AI-powered detection systems that identify potential fire threats in real-time, from equipment sparks and vegetation risks to human acts, enhancing grid safety and community protection.

Industry Recognition at CEATI Conference

Utility leaders and technology experts at CEATI recognized the iSIU® breakthrough approach to AI-powered grid protection and wildfire prevention, particularly its ability to transform traditional reactive monitoring into real-time proactive threat prediction.

"The overwhelming response from CEATI confirms that AI-powered grid protection is no longer optional- it's essential," said Chinmoy Saha, CEO and Founder of Green Grid Inc. "Our experience in the utility field revealed a critical need: the ability to prevent and detect grid threats before they escalate. iSIU® delivers this capability through real-time AI monitoring, and the strong industry response validates our approach to protecting critical infrastructure and preventing wildfires."

Transforming Utility Safety Through AI

Green Grid's CEATI presentation demonstrates how iSIU® advanced AI technology is redefining utility operations and maintenance field services. By enabling 24/7 early threat detection and automated grid monitoring, iSIU® empowers utilities to prevent wildfires, protect critical infrastructure, and enhance grid reliability through AI-powered decision-making. As climate risk intensifies and grid safety becomes increasingly critical, iSIU's proven ability to detect threats before they escalate offers utilities a powerful tool for protecting both infrastructure and communities they serve.

Shaping the future of Grid Monitoring

Following iSIU® impact at CEATI, Green Grid Inc. is scaling its AI platform to protect more utilities and communities from wildfire threats. With successful deployments already preventing fires and protecting critical infrastructure, Green Grid advances grid safety through AI-powered early detection and automated alerting technology.

About Green Grid Inc.: Green Grid Inc. is a leader in Al-powered climate solutions, specializing in advanced AIoT technology for utility safety and grid resilience. The company's flagship platform, iSIU®, provides utilities, and early threat detection agencies, with real-time monitoring and data-driven insights for comprehensive asset and vegetation management and wildfire protection.

