Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Analysten eilen, um Kursziele zu verdreifachen nach ATHAs neuester Entdeckung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 919473 | ISIN: US8269171067 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
04.12.24
21:29 Uhr
6,670 US-Dollar
+0,040
+0,60 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
SIGA TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIGA TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
04.12.2024 21:15 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems: General Atomics Completes SiGA Cladded Nuclear Fuel Rod Irradiation Testing

Finanznachrichten News

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) announced today that unfueled nuclear fuel rods using the company's SiGA® fuel cladding successfully survived a 120-day irradiation testing period in the Advanced Test Reactor (ATR) located at Idaho National Laboratory. Testing was conducted to validate the robustness and integrity of the SiGA cladding after exposure to high neutron flux in a pressurized water reactor environment. Following the test, SiGA cladded rods remained intact and showed no significant mass change, indicating promising performance. More detailed examinations are underway to further evaluate post-test data to validate individual rod integrity to remain gas-tight, with no evidence of degradation, leaking or structural change.

"The testing results offer critical, quantifiable, and independent validation that our SiC cladding technology is on the right path to provide a safe, suitable, accident tolerant fuel cladding solution for the nuclear fleet," said Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS. "This success is a key milestone on SiGA cladding's development path to enhance the safety of the existing U.S. fleet of light water reactors, particularly during an unlikely event of an accident. It could also do the same for the future generation of advanced nuclear power systems."

SiGA is a silicon carbide (SiC) composite material that forms the basis for the development of nuclear reactor fuel rods that can survive temperatures far beyond that of current materials. SiGA's multi-layered SiC composite cladding structure is sealed with a fully-SiC joining process, enabling exceptional stability during operational temperature cycling. This material provides greater stability and safety at temperatures up to 1900° C, well beyond that of metal fuel rod claddings. SiGA cladding would also enable higher powers and longer fuel lifetimes, thereby enhancing overall reactor performance and economics. GA-EMS has been under contract with the Department of Energy (DOE) to support the Accident Tolerant Fuel Program and advance GA-EMS's silicon carbide fuel cladding technology for future deployment in U.S. nuclear reactors.

"We look forward to continuing our partnership with the DOE and the national labs to accelerate the irradiation testing to demonstrate the performance of fueled SiGA cladded rods. The planned test series progressively builds up performance data to show that SiGA cladding can effectively contain the fuel and any gasses that are produced when subjected to irradiation and high temperature," said Dr. Christina Back, vice president of GA-EMS Nuclear Technologies and Materials. "In parallel, we are scaling up to full-size, 12-foot-long SiGA rods and will then be doing the irradiation testing in actual commercial reactors, with deployment targeted for the mid-2030 timeframe. We remain committed to bringing SiGA's unique safety and efficiency benefits to the nation's nuclear fleet."

Press release is based upon work supported by the U.S. Department of Energy (Office of Nuclear Energy); Idaho National Lab; and Oak Ridge National Lab, Award DE-NE0009235, "SiC Cladding Development." Neither the U.S. Government, nor any agency thereof, nor any of their employees, makes any warranty, express or implied, or assumes any legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or usefulness of any information disclosed.

Contact Information

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems Media Relations
ems-mediarelations@ga.com
8589646989

.

Source: General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.