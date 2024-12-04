AEG Serves Over 1,000 Meals This Holiday Season

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / AEG

Celebrating the spirit of giving, AEG employees served Thanksgiving meals to more than 1,000 individuals and families in Los Angeles, CA, Indio, CA and Denver, CO.

The team served Thanksgiving meals that included turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans and corn bread, as well as a broad array of desserts. After serving guests, employees engaged with participants as they enjoyed their meals and took part in Thanksgiving themed crafts and games.

"Our goal is not just to provide a meal, but to help ease the challenges that so many families face, especially during the holidays," said Anette Padilla, Director of Community Foundation and Social Impact, AEG. "By offering a space to connect, share a meal, and have fun, we hope to bring some comfort and joy to families this Thanksgiving."

On November 22, AEG, in collaboration with its soccer franchise, the LA Galaxy hosted its 21st annual Thanksgiving Foundations' Feast at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. LA Galaxy's Head Coach Greg Vanney, General Manager Will Kuntz, President Tom Braun, Dignity Health Sports Park General Manager Katie Pandolfo, and four-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist Steve Lewis joined AEG staff and their families to serve Thanksgiving meals to over 250 families from the South Bay area. Additionally, Dignity Health Sports Park, the LA Galaxy Foundation, and PACSUN provided apparel for all children in attendance.

On November 26, AEG hosted its second annual Holly Jolly Thanksgiving Dinner at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA, where AEG employees served more than 200 families a Thanksgiving meal. Attendees also enjoyed a visit from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus and received free passes to the Magic of Lights, a drive-through holiday lights experience, at the Empire Polo Club.

On November 28, AEG Presents hosted its Mission Cares Thanksgiving Day Feast at Mission Ballroom in Denver, CO, where AEG employees served over 100 Thanksgiving meals to those in need. The meals were prepared by Hot Like Sauce Catering. Attendees were invited from local nonprofits, including Advocates for Recovery Colorado, Conscious Alliance, Network Coffee, Urban Peak, Denver Voice, Teller Pantry, Saint Francis Center, Mile High Ministries, Family Promise of Greater Denver, Dry Bones Denver, The Phoenix, Project Angel Heart, Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, Mile High United Way and Servicios de La Raza

And, onNovember 28, AEG's CEO Dan Beckerman and employee volunteers served 250 Thanksgiving meals, prepared by Wolfgang Puck Catering, to local Veterans and families at the 12th ?annual Community Thanksgiving celebration at The Novo L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, CA. The families were invited from local nonprofit organizations, including All Peoples Community Center, Angelica Center for Arts and Music, Betty Plasencia Elementary School, Boyle Heights Technology Youth Center (Proyecto), Hope Street Margolis Family Center, Kid City Hope Place, Little Tokyo Service Center, Search to Involve Pilipino Americans (SIPA), Tenth Street Elementary School, The Salvation Army Red Shield Youth & Community Center?and U.S.VETS.

AEG's Social Impact initiatives are dedicated to supporting children and families in need in the areas of K-12 education, the arts, and health and wellness. Over the past 10 years, AEG's foundations and programs have contributed over $120 million in direct financial and in-kind support of charitable, community and civic programs. To learn more about AEG's efforts, please click?here.

AEG employees served over 1,000 meals this Thanksgiving holiday.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: AEG

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aeg

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG

View the original press release on accesswire.com