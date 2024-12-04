Bath & Body Works: A Year of Giving: Our Partnership With Good360

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / Bath & Body Works

For over three decades, Bath & Body Works has been dedicated to making a positive difference in the communities where it does business. When everyone has access to resources that make them feel safe, healthy and secure, living a happy, fulfilling life becomes much easier. The brand's ongoing partnership with the global nonprofit Good360 strengthens this initiative, creating an even greater impact.

Bath & Body Works taps into Good360's vast network of more than 100,000 nonprofit partners to target donations where they're needed most-shelters, food banks, disaster recovery efforts, and more-giving products a new life and reducing waste.

In March 2023, Bath & Body Works and Good360 began their partnership through a pilot donation program which took unsold items marked-out-of-stock from Bath & Body Works stores. By the end of that pilot year, Bath & Body Works donated over 400,000 products to nonprofits, supporting underserved communities and creating immediate social and environmental benefits.

"We are so grateful to Bath & Body Works for their generous donations," says Tom Davis, Senior Director of Partnership Development at Good360. "In time of a life-crisis or disaster, personal care items represent the value of self-care, empowerment, and comfort, which helps lift spirits while fulfilling an essential need. Through this partnership, we are able to positively impact thousands of lives for those who need it most."

Building on the pilot's success, Bath & Body Works expanded the program, donating $14.7 million in products this year to support people in need locally and across the country. This included a donation of 250,000 hand soaps in honor of Global Handwashing Day on October 15.

"We're proud to support thousands of communities through these donations, ensuring that everyone has access to the basic items they need to lead a healthy and fulfilling life," says Ian Estep, Senior Manager of Community Relations and Philanthropy at Bath & Body Works. "Our partnership with Good360 reflects our values and commitment to making the world a brighter, happier place through the power of fragrance."

