Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Analysten eilen, um Kursziele zu verdreifachen nach ATHAs neuester Entdeckung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CWHH | ISIN: US0708301041 | Ticker-Symbol: LTD0
Tradegate
04.12.24
17:19 Uhr
35,955 Euro
+0,850
+2,42 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BATH & BODY WORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BATH & BODY WORKS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,08036,21021:50
36,08536,20021:50
ACCESSWIRE
04.12.2024 21:15 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bath & Body Works: A Year of Giving: Our Partnership With Good360

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / Bath & Body Works

"Our partnership with Good360 reflects our values and commitment to making the world a brighter, happier place through the power of fragrance," says Ian Estep.

For over three decades, Bath & Body Works has been dedicated to making a positive difference in the communities where it does business. When everyone has access to resources that make them feel safe, healthy and secure, living a happy, fulfilling life becomes much easier. The brand's ongoing partnership with the global nonprofit Good360 strengthens this initiative, creating an even greater impact.

Bath & Body Works taps into Good360's vast network of more than 100,000 nonprofit partners to target donations where they're needed most-shelters, food banks, disaster recovery efforts, and more-giving products a new life and reducing waste.

In March 2023, Bath & Body Works and Good360 began their partnership through a pilot donation program which took unsold items marked-out-of-stock from Bath & Body Works stores. By the end of that pilot year, Bath & Body Works donated over 400,000 products to nonprofits, supporting underserved communities and creating immediate social and environmental benefits.

"We are so grateful to Bath & Body Works for their generous donations," says Tom Davis, Senior Director of Partnership Development at Good360. "In time of a life-crisis or disaster, personal care items represent the value of self-care, empowerment, and comfort, which helps lift spirits while fulfilling an essential need. Through this partnership, we are able to positively impact thousands of lives for those who need it most."

Building on the pilot's success, Bath & Body Works expanded the program, donating $14.7 million in products this year to support people in need locally and across the country. This included a donation of 250,000 hand soaps in honor of Global Handwashing Day on October 15.

"We're proud to support thousands of communities through these donations, ensuring that everyone has access to the basic items they need to lead a healthy and fulfilling life," says Ian Estep, Senior Manager of Community Relations and Philanthropy at Bath & Body Works. "Our partnership with Good360 reflects our values and commitment to making the world a brighter, happier place through the power of fragrance."

Read more about Bath & Body Works' philanthropic efforts and community outreach at bbwinc.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bath & Body Works on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bath & Body Works
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bath-body-works
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bath & Body Works



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.