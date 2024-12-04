International Paper Company: IP Celebrates Wildlife Conservation Day with Milestone Achievement for the Red-Cockaded Woodpecker

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / International Paper Company

In celebration of Wildlife Conservation Day, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) and International Paper (IP) are proud to highlight a critical milestone in the conservation of the red-cockaded woodpecker, a species whose resilience symbolizes the success of collaborative conservation. Recently downlisted from "endangered" to "threatened" under the Endangered Species Act, this achievement underscores the progress in restoring vital habitats.

Through their Forestland Stewards Partnership, NFWF and IP have supported alongside numerous government agencies, local conservation organizations and landowners to restore thousands of acres of longleaf pine across the U.S. South, a crucial step in providing suitable habitat for red-cockaded woodpecker populations. These efforts have enabled new populations of birds to be established, benefiting the species and strengthening biodiversity across the region.

"By investing in long-term habitat restoration, we're not only helping to secure a future for the red-cockaded woodpecker but also strengthening the broader ecosystem that supports countless other species," said Sophie Beckham, Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer at International Paper. "This Wildlife Conservation Day, we celebrate the resilience of this iconic bird and reaffirm our commitment to sustainable forestry practices that protect wildlife."

The restoration efforts focus on reestablishing longleaf pine ecosystems, which provide the specific mature, open-canopy environments that red-cockaded woodpeckers require. Alongside benefiting the red-cockaded woodpecker, this project supports a range of other species that rely on the longleaf ecosystem, further strengthening biodiversity.

"The downlisting of the red-cockaded woodpecker represents a remarkable success story for conservation and underscores the importance of partnerships in restoring biodiversity," said Jay Jensen, southern region director with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. "Our collaborative efforts with International Paper and local conservation partners are bringing life back to critical habitats, ensuring that these resilient woodpeckers can thrive for future generations."

The Forestland Stewards Partnership has helped conserve and enhance vital forestland across the Southeastern United States, safeguarding essential habitats and supporting the recovery of at-risk species. These initiatives align with national conservation goals and demonstrate the transformative power of public-private partnerships in addressing complex environmental challenges.

Learn more about the Forestland Stewards Partnership here: www.nfwf.org/programs/forestland-stewards

###

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of sustainable packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of the world's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America and North Africa. Net sales for 2023 were $18.9 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com.

About the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation

Chartered by Congress in 1984, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) protects and restores the nation's fish, wildlife, plants and habitats. Working with federal, corporate, foundation and individual partners, NFWF has funded more than 6,800 organizations and generated a total conservation impact of more than $10 billion. NFWF is an equal opportunity provider. Learn more at nfwf.org.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: International Paper Company

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-paper-company

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Paper Company

View the original press release on accesswire.com