Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Analysten eilen, um Kursziele zu verdreifachen nach ATHAs neuester Entdeckung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851413 | ISIN: US4601461035 | Ticker-Symbol: INP
Tradegate
04.12.24
08:59 Uhr
56,30 Euro
+0,40
+0,72 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,5655,0822:27
54,7855,0422:00
ACCESSWIRE
04.12.2024 21:51 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

International Paper Company: IP Celebrates Wildlife Conservation Day with Milestone Achievement for the Red-Cockaded Woodpecker

Finanznachrichten News

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / International Paper Company

In celebration of Wildlife Conservation Day, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) and International Paper (IP) are proud to highlight a critical milestone in the conservation of the red-cockaded woodpecker, a species whose resilience symbolizes the success of collaborative conservation. Recently downlisted from "endangered" to "threatened" under the Endangered Species Act, this achievement underscores the progress in restoring vital habitats.

Through their Forestland Stewards Partnership, NFWF and IP have supported alongside numerous government agencies, local conservation organizations and landowners to restore thousands of acres of longleaf pine across the U.S. South, a crucial step in providing suitable habitat for red-cockaded woodpecker populations. These efforts have enabled new populations of birds to be established, benefiting the species and strengthening biodiversity across the region.

"By investing in long-term habitat restoration, we're not only helping to secure a future for the red-cockaded woodpecker but also strengthening the broader ecosystem that supports countless other species," said Sophie Beckham, Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer at International Paper. "This Wildlife Conservation Day, we celebrate the resilience of this iconic bird and reaffirm our commitment to sustainable forestry practices that protect wildlife."

The restoration efforts focus on reestablishing longleaf pine ecosystems, which provide the specific mature, open-canopy environments that red-cockaded woodpeckers require. Alongside benefiting the red-cockaded woodpecker, this project supports a range of other species that rely on the longleaf ecosystem, further strengthening biodiversity.

"The downlisting of the red-cockaded woodpecker represents a remarkable success story for conservation and underscores the importance of partnerships in restoring biodiversity," said Jay Jensen, southern region director with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. "Our collaborative efforts with International Paper and local conservation partners are bringing life back to critical habitats, ensuring that these resilient woodpeckers can thrive for future generations."

The Forestland Stewards Partnership has helped conserve and enhance vital forestland across the Southeastern United States, safeguarding essential habitats and supporting the recovery of at-risk species. These initiatives align with national conservation goals and demonstrate the transformative power of public-private partnerships in addressing complex environmental challenges.

Learn more about the Forestland Stewards Partnership here: www.nfwf.org/programs/forestland-stewards

###

About International Paper
International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of sustainable packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of the world's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America and North Africa. Net sales for 2023 were $18.9 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com.

About the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation
Chartered by Congress in 1984, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) protects and restores the nation's fish, wildlife, plants and habitats. Working with federal, corporate, foundation and individual partners, NFWF has funded more than 6,800 organizations and generated a total conservation impact of more than $10 billion. NFWF is an equal opportunity provider. Learn more at nfwf.org.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International Paper Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-paper-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Paper Company



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.