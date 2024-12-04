Relentless Health Inc: UDS Health and Relentless Health to Collaborate on PFAS Testing for Fire Departments

UDS Health and Relentless Health jointly announce the launch of their collaboration to bring simple, accurate PFAS testing to fire departments across the US.

UDS Health is a trusted leader in early detection services, specializing in whole-body ultrasound and advanced biomarker testing for firefighters. Through thousands of NFPA 1582 occupational physical exams and targeted screenings, UDS has consistently delivered life-saving insights, backed by professional interpretations from state-licensed physicians and comprehensive telemedicine follow-ups.

Relentless Health's PFAS Core Panel test was recently made available to the public and has been used by fire departments across the US to better understand PFAS levels. Firefighters with high PFAS are alerted to the potential risks of cancer and cardiovascular disease, enabling them to seek additional screening and preventative care. The Relentless Health team developed its PFAS test in collaboration with firefighters to address their need to understand toxin exposure.

UDS Health CEO, Ray Lankin, commented, "At UDS Health, early detection is our mission. This collaboration allows us to expand our trusted diagnostic services to address critical concerns like PFAS exposure among firefighters. By offering cutting-edge testing alongside our comprehensive health screenings, we're providing fire departments with the tools they need to protect and improve the health of their members."

Richard Kho, CEO of Relentless Health, added: "We're excited to work with UDS Health on this important cause. UDS Health is making a positive difference in the health and lives of first responders, and our PFAS test combined with UDS Health's comprehensive early detection services are a perfect complement to help firefighters get ahead of the risks posed by cancer and cardiovascular disease."

By combining UDS Health's established expertise in diagnostic health programs with Relentless Health's innovative PFAS testing, this partnership offers fire departments a comprehensive solution to improve firefighter health and mitigate risks associated with toxin exposure.

UDS Health's services are fully accredited and licensed in forty-two states, providing trusted diagnostic care with professional interpretations and actionable follow-ups tailored to the unique needs of first responders. The company offers comprehensive wellness screening and testing services, providing individuals with a thorough assessment of their overall health status. UDS is committed to enabling timely diagnoses and treatments to promote the health and well-being of its clients. More info at: https://udshealth.com .

Relentless Health is a healthcare technology and testing company with CLIA-licensed labs in Reno, NV. Relentless Health is focused on helping everyone live healthier lives in the face of toxin exposure. More information about the company and the PFAS Core Panel are available at: https://www.relentlesshealth.com .

PFAS chemicals are present in aqueous film forming foams, firefighting protective turnout gear, and structural fire smoke. Firefighters generally have higher PFAS levels than the public as a result of these exposures.

