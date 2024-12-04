The American Pet Products Association: APPA Unveils 2024 Pets Add Life Holiday Gift Guide: Celebrating the Joy of Pets

The American Pet Products Association (APPA) today launched its 2024 Pets Add Life Holiday Gift Guide, showcasing the deepening bond between pets and their families during the festive season.

The guide arrives at a time of unprecedented pet love, with 52 percent of dog owners and 41 percent of cat owners planning to purchase Christmas gifts for their furry family members. As the pet industry continues to grow - projected to reach $150.6 billion in 2024 - the holiday season has become the premier occasion for pet gifting.

"Pets are more than just animals - they're cherished family members who bring unconditional love, comfort, and joy to our lives," said APPA President and CEO said Peter Scott. "During the holidays and throughout the year, our pets are our constant companions, offering emotional support, laughter, and a unique connection that enriches our daily existence. This gift guide is a celebration of that extraordinary relationship."

The 2024 Pets Add Life Holiday Gift Guide features a curated selection of innovative products across multiple categories:

Toys: Happy Woofmas Reindeer Beer -- A festive squeaky plush toy for holiday playtime

Treats: GREENIES Gingerbread Regular Dental Treats -- Combining oral health with holiday cheer

Winter Wear: Joyride Harness 2.0 LED Dog Harness -- Ensuring pet safety during nighttime walks

Beds & Blankets: Karma Cat Xmas Tree Cave -- A cozy, eco-friendly hideout for feline friends

Smart Tech: Tailr QR Code Pet ID Tag -- Cutting-edge safety technology for pet owners

The guide reflects broader trends in pet ownership, including:

44 percent of dog owners and 32 percent of cat owners purchase birthday gifts for their pets

Increased focus on pet wellness, with calming products seeing a 168 percent increase for dogs and 174 percent for cats since 2018

Growing travel inclusivity, with 55 percent of dog owners and 36 percent of cat owners planning trips that accommodate their pets

The complete 2024 Pets Add Life Holiday Gift Guide is now available at PetsAddLife.org.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN PET PRODUCTS ASSOCIATION

Founded in 1958, the American Pet Products Association (APPA) is the leading trade association for the pet industry. APPA's mission is to build a connected and informed community with a passion for pets while serving the pet industry through services and programs designed to help its members prosper. APPA membership includes over 1,000 pet businesses and thought leaders, including manufacturers, retailers, suppliers, distributors, service providers and more. Through the APPA Gives Back program, APPA is proud to support organizations that benefit humans and pets: the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI), Joybound People & Pets, Pets in the Classroom and the Pet Advocacy Network. Visit AmericanPetProducts.org for more information, and follow APPA on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

###

Media Contact:

Cori Stoutenberg

cstoutenberg@americanpetproducts.org

203-532-3647

SOURCE: The American Pet Products Association

View the original press release on accesswire.com