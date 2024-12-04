Coinbase Global, Inc. announced today that Alesia Haas, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 51st Nasdaq London Investor Conference on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 1:30pm GMT 8:30 am ET.

A live webcast and replay of the virtual session will be available on Coinbase's Investor Relations website at https://investor.coinbase.com.

