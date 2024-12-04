Digitalage to Expedite the Rollout of Groundbreaking Decentralized Platform to Transform $152B News Industry and Over $400B Social Media Business

Empowering Traditional Media and Independent Reporters with Advanced Tools, Real-Time Analytics, and New Revenue Streams

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN), a leading U.S.-based company specializing in electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, today announced that its subsidiary, Digitalage, is rushing the rollout of its revolutionary platform designed to transform the global news and social media landscape. With the news industry valued at approximately $152 billion and the social, entertainment, and communications sectors expected to exceed $400 billion, Digitalage is poised to capture significant market share by addressing unmet needs in hyper-local and timely news reporting across all formats.

"Legacy media is evolving, and Digitalage is at the forefront of this transformation," said Peter Michaels, CEO of Digitalage. "As traditional models face unprecedented challenges-including shrinking revenues, accusations of 'fake news,' and intense competition for audience attention-there is a pressing need for innovation that restores trust and profitability. I really want to showcase our features and rollout; we have some proprietary technology we must protect. Digitalage is committed to providing advanced tools and revenue models that empower traditional media and independent reporters. We are creating a platform where content consumption is redefined through our proprietary DRM technology and an exceptional user interface."

Key Features of Digitalage's Platform:

Advanced Content Discoverability: Utilizing AI-driven algorithms and Deep Content Analysis to surface hyper-local and timely news content, ensuring relevant audiences are effectively reached.

Real-Time Actionable Insights: Providing detailed analytics on audience demographics, engagement patterns, and content performance to inform content strategy and increase profitability.

Dynamic Revenue-Sharing Models: We will be introducing this feature when launched.

Licensing and Monetization Tools: Offering innovative licensing options, paywalls, and subscription models to unlock new revenue streams for content creators and publishers.

Brand- and Family-Safe Content: Automatically classifying content to ensure suitability for various audiences, supported by advanced moderation and content curation.

Bias and Echo Chamber Countermeasures: Promoting diverse perspectives and reducing echo chambers through sophisticated content curation and recommendation systems.

Enhanced Distribution Channels: Facilitating both on-platform and off-platform content distribution to expand audience reach and maximize content value.

Identity Verification and Security: Implementing secure age and identity verification processes to enhance platform security and build trust among users and partners.

Foundational Transparency and Self-Determination: Allowing users to control their digital identities and interact with different communities through customizable personas.

Protecting Our Innovation:

Digitalage is committed to safeguarding its groundbreaking technology. "We are not showcasing our proprietary news feed technology publicly tomorrow as legacy media is evolving, and we are filing a provisional patent to protect our innovations," added Michaels. "Legal advice has guided us to keep certain aspects confidential to maintain our competitive edge and ensure the integrity of our platform."

Additional Platform Offerings:

Deep Content Analysis: All content is identified, labeled, and classified to ensure appropriate access, especially for children who will only have access to G-rated material.

Personal Online Data Storage: The Digitalage platform provides each user with a personal "Dropbox," creating an additional revenue stream.

Knowledge Graph and Personas: By utilizing deep content analysis to build a transparent knowledge graph, users can create up to multiple personas (e.g., personal, family, sports), with additional personas available for a fee (e.g., business, dating).

Seamless Content Migration: User-friendly tools allow creators to easily port their content from other apps, preserving their existing fan base and minimizing transition friction.

Market Opportunity:

Massive Reach: Over 4.7 billion people use social media daily , representing more than half of the global population.

Decline of Legacy Media: As traditional media declines, there is an increasing demand for innovative platforms that address modern content consumption needs.

Significant Revenue Potential: The convergence of traditional news media challenges and the rapid evolution of digital consumption habits presents a unique opportunity for Digitalage to capture a substantial market share.

Funding and Strategic Growth:

"With significant investments totaling nearly $6 million and the imminent influx of additional funding, Digitalage-coupled with the expertise of our newly expanded Advisory Board-is poised to make a substantial impact on the industry and overcome its most pressing obstacles," Michaels stated.

Upcoming Initiatives:

Provisional Patent Filing: Securing intellectual property rights for our unique technology.

Beta Launch: To be announced before the end of the year, targeting a closed beta with select creators and users to gather feedback and optimize the platform.

About Hop-on

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing on its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the Company has had a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone to the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the Company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets.

About Digitalage:

The mission behind Digitalage is to lead the social media industry through combatting content piracy and empower publishers, influencers, and contributors. Digitalage is revolutionizing the creator economy and will empower users to connect, upload and share content, while compensating rights holders through utilizing decentralized Web3 blockchain technologies.

