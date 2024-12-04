Fairfax County, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2024) - Earlier today, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that AttainX, Inc., a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) certified 8(a) Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) and Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Level 3 certified federal contractor, will invest $175,000 to expand its operations in Fairfax County. The expansion will create 32 new jobs. The company chose to expand its existing presence in Fairfax County due to the region's proximity to federal customers and its robust technology ecosystem.

"I want to congratulate AttainX for your continued success and thank you for being an integral part of our growing ecosystem of more than 10,000 technology companies that call Fairfax County home," said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. "Your expertise provides undeniable value to your federal customers while having a far-reaching impact as you help protect our way of life."

AttainX provides cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence, and business operations services to federal agencies. The company's expertise includes software application development, testing, maintenance, cloud technologies, enterprise architecture, big data, and digital transformation services. AttainX also maintains an Engineering Division supporting the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy.

"We are honored to have AttainX choose to continue their growth trajectory here in Fairfax County," said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA). "Your success is a testament to Fairfax County being a place where entrepreneurial spirit finds fertile ground to put down roots for accelerated growth. It will be our privilege to continue to support AttainX on this journey."

Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to secure the project for Fairfax County and Virginia. Funding and services to support the company's employee recruitment and training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). As a small business, AttainX qualifies for up to $19,200 in VJIP support.

"We are incredibly grateful for this award, which highlights the dedication of our talented team," said Sheryll Manoj, president and CEO of AttainX, Inc. "With this support, we are poised to attract and employ talent in Fairfax County, contributing to the economic and technological growth of Virginia."

"AttainX's expansion in Fairfax County demonstrates the strength of Virginia's technology sector and our commitment to supporting small businesses," said Governor Glenn Youngkin. "As a woman-owned federal contractor, AttainX exemplifies how Virginia's proximity to federal customers and robust talent pipeline create opportunities for innovative companies to grow and succeed. Their success strengthens the Commonwealth's position as a leader in cybersecurity and IT services."

