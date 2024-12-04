TACACS.net: Strengthening Network Security with Native Active Directory Integration

The Weakest Link in Cybersecurity: Addressing Authentication Vulnerabilities

In an era where 75% of security breaches are attributed to weak authentication, the importance of robust cybersecurity measures has never been greater. Recognizing this critical need, TACACS.net has emerged as the #1 choice for Active Directory (AD) integration, offering unmatched reliability, performance, and security.

Authentication is often the weakest link in network security. If a hacker cannot authenticate to a device, they cannot exploit it. TACACS.net addresses this vulnerability by delivering a solution built to meet the needs of modern organizations, ensuring fast, secure, and seamless integration with existing infrastructure.

Why TACACS.net Stands Out

Most organizations rely on Active Directory to manage users, but competing solutions depend on middleware-complex intermediaries that often fail, usually at the worst possible time. TACACS.net is the only TACACS+ server built to run directly on Domain Controllers, eliminating middleware and ensuring native communication with your domain. This approach translates to faster, more stable, and inherently secure performance.

Key Features of TACACS.net

Seamless Active Directory Integration: Extends AD functionality to network devices such as routers, switches, firewalls, Wi-Fi controllers, and load balancers, using existing Users and Groups.

Advanced Authorization Policies: Enables granular control over network access based on AD group memberships.

Simplified Single Sign-On (SSO): Reduces administrative overhead while enhancing user experience.

Included Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA): Provides robust MFA capabilities at no extra cost, improving authentication security.

Transparent to Users: Your Users authenticate directly to network devices like they already do, without going through an intermediary jump server or proxy, and they can use their existing AD credentials.

Unparalleled Technical Support: SLA-backed support is available via phone and email during business hours, with 24/7/365 support options for mission-critical environments.

Built for Enterprise and Compliance

TACACS+ is a recognized Best Practice for security and is either required or strongly recommended to meet compliance requirements for many industries. Furthermore, top enterprise manufacturers already support TACACS+, so your network devices likely just need it enabled-making it a simple and cost effective, yet transformative upgrade. TACACS.net is the fastest, easiest, and most cost effective way to dramatically increase your security posture.

A Decade of Excellence

With over a decade of proven reliability, TACACS.net has gained the trust of customers through outstanding service and support, responsible growth, and a steadfast commitment to dependability. Demonstrating exceptional scalability and adaptability, the company supports diverse deployment requirements, including federal government and military, defense, aerospace, large enterprise, banking institutions, and multi-continent WANs. This proven longevity and versatility underscore its unwavering strength and reliability in the dynamic and ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity.

About TACACS.net

TACACS.net is a leading provider of TACACS+ server solutions, offering enterprise-grade authentication, authorization, and accounting (AAA) with native Active Directory integration. With built-in Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and advanced support options, TACACS.net is designed to meet the demands of modern networks, ensuring secure and reliable access management for organizations worldwide.

For More Information

To learn more about how TACACS.net can enhance your network security, visit www.tacacs.net or contact the sales team click here: Sales Information Request or sales@tacacs.net

Secure Your Network Today. Choose TACACS.net.

SOURCE: TACACS.net

View the original press release on accesswire.com