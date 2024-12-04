Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2024) - David Beutel, Chair, THS Maple Holdings Ltd., Tom Zaffis, Chief Executive Officer, THS Maple Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: YAY) ("THS Maple" or the "Company"), and their team, joined Michael Kousaie, President, TMX Newsfile and Vice President, Strategy, Capital Formation, TMX Group, to close the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5M3QFfCJzmY

THS Maple is a manufacturer and distributor of fine maple products ranging from pure maple syrup to maple cookies, chocolates and teas. Based in Granby, Quebec, the Company has been a leading provider to the travel and tourism industry in Canada since 1976 and has recently diversified its channel partners to serve the premium gift, eCommerce, hospitality and private label specialty retailers in over 20 countries. In the summer of 2024, THS opened its first retail location, with plans to broaden its direct-to-consumer network in the coming years and is opening a facility in Vermont to more efficiently supply its growing US-based customer base.

