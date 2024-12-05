Big Sandy, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2024) - A.C. Grace Company, a leading provider of high-quality vitamin E supplements, today announced that its UNIQUE E® Mixed Tocopherols has once again been recognized as a ConsumerLab.com Top Pick for natural vitamin E with other tocopherols. This prestigious designation underscores A.C. Grace's commitment to quality, purity, and efficacy in its vitamin E formulations.

ConsumerLab.com, a leading independent testing organization for health and nutrition products, conducted a comprehensive review of vitamin E supplements, evaluating their quality, purity, and label accuracy. UNIQUE E® stood out among the competition, meeting all quality criteria and exceeding expectations for its comprehensive blend of natural tocopherols.

"We are thrilled to once again receive this recognition from ConsumerLab.com," said Brian Stagg, Vice President at A.C. Grace. "UNIQUE E® is formulated with a unique blend of all four tocopherols - alpha, beta, gamma, and delta - to provide a truly comprehensive vitamin E supplement. This Top Pick designation reaffirms our dedication to providing consumers with the highest quality vitamin E products available."

UNIQUE E® is derived from natural sources and is free of fillers, additives, and artificial ingredients. It is also non-GMO, gluten-free, and soy-free, making it a suitable choice for a wide range of dietary needs and preferences.

This latest recognition from ConsumerLab.com builds on A.C. Grace's legacy of excellence in vitamin E research and development. The company has been a pioneer in the field since 1962, providing consumers with pure, potent, and reliable vitamin E supplements.

About A.C. Grace Company

A.C. Grace Company is a family-owned and operated business that provides high-quality vitamin E supplements. Focusing on purity, potency, and scientific research, A.C. Grace offers a range of vitamin E products to support overall health and well-being.

