Kia Corporation: KIA WINS FIRST UK AWARD FOR PV5 VAN AHEAD OF LAUNCH IN 2025

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kia PV5 has won the prestigious 'One to Watch' Award at the What Van? Awards 2025, ahead of the production-design reveal and ultimate launch of Kia's first electric van next year.

The What Van? Awards celebrate the brands, businesses and organisations within the UK's light commercial vehicle industry that have reached the pinnacle of their fields, with an appropriately business-focused event that took place on Wednesday, 4 December at the London Hilton Bankside hotel.

The What Van? Awards are assessed by an experienced panel of independent judges from across the light commercial vehicle sector. The 'One to Watch' award is only given to the most appealing and interesting vehicle set to change, invigorate or even disrupt the sector.

On behalf of the 2025 awards judging panel, James Dallas, Editor of What Van? commented: "Kia's entry into the LCV market with this versatile, modular van promises to signal the shape of things to come for electric load carriers."

Simon Hetherington, Kia UK's Commercial Director said: "Kia's entrance in the van industry is a ground-breaking moment for our brand and comes at a time of significant industry change. We gratefully accept What Van?'s 'One to watch' award and we are all very proud of this recognition."

The Kia PBV story in brief

Kia PBV vans are a core part of the brand's 'Plan S' global business strategy, first unveiled in January 2020.

In April 2023, Kia broke ground on a brand new dedicated electric van factory. The first PBV concepts, including Concept PV5 and Concept PV7, were unveiled in January 2024 at CES in Las Vegas, showcasing Kia's pioneering intentions in the commercial vehicle space.

The Kia PV5 - Kia's first dedicated electric van due for launch in 2025 - brings innovation to the light commercial vehicle sector, including unparalleled technology such as V2L and incorporated fleet management solutions.

In early 2025, Kia will reveal the production version of the Concept PV5 van for the first time and soon after will introduce full specifications, pricing and UK business strategy.

