Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Analysten eilen, um Kursziele zu verdreifachen nach ATHAs neuester Entdeckung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885166 | ISIN: USY384721251 | Ticker-Symbol: HYU
Tradegate
04.12.24
21:43 Uhr
51,00 Euro
-1,00
-1,92 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,90052,0004.12.
50,4051,2004.12.
PR Newswire
05.12.2024 01:30 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kia Corporation: KIA WINS FIRST UK AWARD FOR PV5 VAN AHEAD OF LAUNCH IN 2025

Finanznachrichten News
  • The Kia PV5 named the 'One to Watch' at What Van? Awards
  • Marks the first UK award for Kia's forthcoming electric vans
  • Kia's first electric van, the PV5, is due for launch in the UK in 2025

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kia PV5 has won the prestigious 'One to Watch' Award at the What Van? Awards 2025, ahead of the production-design reveal and ultimate launch of Kia's first electric van next year.

Kia Wins First UK Award for PV5 Van

The What Van? Awards celebrate the brands, businesses and organisations within the UK's light commercial vehicle industry that have reached the pinnacle of their fields, with an appropriately business-focused event that took place on Wednesday, 4 December at the London Hilton Bankside hotel.

The What Van? Awards are assessed by an experienced panel of independent judges from across the light commercial vehicle sector. The 'One to Watch' award is only given to the most appealing and interesting vehicle set to change, invigorate or even disrupt the sector.

On behalf of the 2025 awards judging panel, James Dallas, Editor of What Van? commented: "Kia's entry into the LCV market with this versatile, modular van promises to signal the shape of things to come for electric load carriers."

Simon Hetherington, Kia UK's Commercial Director said: "Kia's entrance in the van industry is a ground-breaking moment for our brand and comes at a time of significant industry change. We gratefully accept What Van?'s 'One to watch' award and we are all very proud of this recognition."

The Kia PBV story in brief

Kia PBV vans are a core part of the brand's 'Plan S' global business strategy, first unveiled in January 2020.

In April 2023, Kia broke ground on a brand new dedicated electric van factory. The first PBV concepts, including Concept PV5 and Concept PV7, were unveiled in January 2024 at CES in Las Vegas, showcasing Kia's pioneering intentions in the commercial vehicle space.

The Kia PV5 - Kia's first dedicated electric van due for launch in 2025 - brings innovation to the light commercial vehicle sector, including unparalleled technology such as V2L and incorporated fleet management solutions.

In early 2025, Kia will reveal the production version of the Concept PV5 van for the first time and soon after will introduce full specifications, pricing and UK business strategy.

For more information about Kia, please visit https://www.kianewscenter.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2573971/Image__Kia_Wins_First_UK_Award_for_PV5_Van.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kia-wins-first-uk-award-for-pv5-van-ahead-of-launch-in-2025-302323251.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.