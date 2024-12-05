Crate Barrel, Ugg, Hoka, Brooks Brothers and More Win Critical Holiday Season with AI-Generated Marketing Messages that Outperformed Year-over-Year

Brands using premium AI solutions saw more than 2x higher revenue growth

Brands using AI saw 86% YoY growth in revenue from AI-powered messages

3.9 billion SMS and email messages were sent during Cyber Week, with peak email conversion (19%) on Black Friday and peak SMS conversion (36%) on Cyber Monday

Consumer spending in Apparel and Pets grew the most year-over-year, growing 25% and 26% year-over-year respectively

Attentive, the AI-powered mobile marketing platform, has released its unique online shopping data covering Cyber Week 2024, the seven-day shopping period between Monday, November 25, and Monday, December 2. Brands such as Crate Barrel, Ugg, Hoka, Brooks Brothers, and hundreds of others leveraged advanced Attentive AI and drove 2x higher revenue growth than brands that did not use AI. This highlights the technology's pivotal role in customer engagement and retention with impactful and personalized shopping experiences during the year's busiest retail moment.

Attentive's online shopping data, which covers North America, EMEA, and APAC, also revealed that mobile shopping once again outpaced desktop during Cyber Week. Global brands relied on Attentive SMS and email platform to send 3.9 billion messages, seeing a 38% year-over-year growth in volume.

"This Cyber Week showcased the transformative impact AI will continue to have on mobile commerce," said Amit Jhawar, CEO of Attentive. "Brands leveraging Attentive AI gained a massive competitive edge this season. In a world filled with distractions, Attentive's advanced ML and AI models can instantly analyze a consumer's entire history-browsing behavior, purchase patterns, preferences, and intent to deliver more personalized shopping experiences that drive higher conversions and set a new standard in the market."

This year's top themes and insights include:

Brands Leverage AI to Boost Performance and Brand Loyalty

This Cyber Week, brands using AI Pro and AI Journeys-two Attentive AI premium solutions that leverage proprietary AI and machine learning models to automatically analyze every customer interactions-powered revenue performance for brands, driving 2x higher attributed revenue growth vs. brands who did not use AI. Attentive AI solutions are powered by Attentive Signal, its ground-breaking identity solution, as marketers leveraged AI to identify site visitors more accurately, attaching previously lost data to improve customer profiles, resulting in a 17% increase in personalized messages sent. Attentive Concierge AI messages, two-way messages that mimic in-store sales associate experience in real-time, led to a 13% increase in average order value. Brands who used AI also saw a nearly 23% lower opt-out rate, deepening customer loyalty.

Mobile Shopping Dominates Across Key Categories

Mobile shopping once again surpassed desktop during Cyber Week, with consumers making significant purchases across major categories:

Early birds get the sweater: Apparel, beauty and health, and accessories led the charge in mobile purchases, with apparel sales peaking earlier in the week and beauty peaking late in the week.

Apparel, beauty and health, and accessories led the charge in mobile purchases, with apparel sales peaking earlier in the week and beauty peaking late in the week. Pets captured consumers' attention and wallets: Pet-related purchases saw 26% increase, the highest year-over-year growth of all categories, as consumers continue to prioritize their furry family members.

Pet-related purchases saw 26% increase, the highest year-over-year growth of all categories, as consumers continue to prioritize their furry family members. Consumers buy with confidence on mobile: With categories seeing average order values above $250 on mobile, consumers are comfortable making large purchases directly from their phones.

With categories seeing average order values above $250 on mobile, consumers are comfortable making large purchases directly from their phones. Electronics Purchases Give Signs into 2025: Average purchase value for electronics experienced a 10% year-over-year increase--the highest out of all categories-as shoppers invested in high-ticket items, potentially signaling a desire to secure key purchases ahead of economic uncertainty in the new year.

Email and SMS Proved a Dynamic Duo in the Shopping Journey

Email and SMS worked together to deliver multi-channel success this holiday season, each playing a distinct and influential role in the customer journey. Email excelled as an awareness channel, with clickthrough and conversion rates of campaign messages peaking on Tuesday the week of Thanksgiving as it captured shoppers' attention and drove early engagement. SMS proved to be the final touchpoint of consumer action, achieving the highest click-through and conversion rates of behavioral-based messages on Cyber Monday-turning browsers into buyers.

For more insights, sign up for Attentive's Post-BFCM Power Play webinar on December 5, co-hosted by Simon Data, Bazaarvoice, Friendbuy, and Gorgias.

About Attentive

Attentive® is the AI-powered mobile marketing platform transforming the way brands personalize consumer engagement. Attentive enables marketers to craft tailored journeys for every subscriber, driving higher recurring revenue and maximizing campaign performance. Activating real-time data from multiple channels and advanced AI, the platform personalizes content, tone, and timing to help brands deliver 1:1 messages that truly resonate.

With a top-rated customer success team recognized on G2, Attentive partners with marketers to provide strategic guidance and optimize SMS and email campaigns. Trusted by leading global brands like GUESS, Urban Outfitters, and Steve Madden, Attentive ensures enterprise-grade compliance and deliverability, supporting trillions of interactions across more than 70 industries. To learn more or request a demo, visit www.attentive.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), or Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241204090103/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Annie Lee

press@attentive.com