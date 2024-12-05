Top specialist offshoring solutions provider Yempo is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2025, and is kicking it off with a roadshow in the UK in February.

Yempo provides Philippines-based accounting, finance, and Information Technology (IT) professionals to businesses in Australia, UK, US, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and Japan. It is led by Australian-British CEO Michelle Fiegehen, who holds decades of experience working for multinational financial services enterprises and managing global teams.

"I am extremely proud of what we have achieved at Yempo over the past decade, and I am excited to help even more businesses meet their goals through IT and finance outsourcing," said Fiegehen. "Our partners have successfully leveraged Philippine talent to address challenges, and we hope to introduce others to this solution."

This February, Fiegehen is set to run a roadshow in the UK, as she visits existing clients in London, Norwich, Coventry, Ebbsfleet, Portsmouth, and Peterborough. Another is happening in Australia in May, in Sydney, Melbourne and other capital cities to be followed by more throughout the year.

"Companies hearing about us for the first time are always happy to learn that Yempo is not your ordinary offshoring partner. Our model is based on providing businesses premium talent who deliver like your local hires, and who are well-managed by a deeply engaged, highly professional, and 100%-compliant human resources team," added Fiegehen.

Yempo has since received multiple awards for its IT, finance, and accounting outsourcing services. Fiegehen was named one of the Top Emerging Women Leaders of 2024 by the Victory Magazine, APAC's 10 High-Performing CEOs from the Philippines in 2023, and the Best CEOs of the Year by The CEO Views in 2022.

Among its clients is UK-based Specialist Health Solutions, whose HR Head Lizzie Robson says, "Michelle provides a cultural bridge between the UK and the Philippines that makes planning easy. Yempo's complete recruitment, HR and regulation service protects our business from risk. Michelle's a friend in your camp."

Visit yempo-solutions.com today to learn more about Yempo and its specialist IT and accounting offshoring services, or book a consultation with the CEO here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241203051434/en/

Contacts:

Michelle Fiegehen, CEO

michelle@yempo-solutions.co