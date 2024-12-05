Tesla faces mounting challenges as its highly anticipated Cybertruck fails to meet market expectations, with initial enthusiasm significantly waning due to pricing concerns. The electric vehicle manufacturer's position is further complicated by a Delaware court's recent decision to reject CEO Elon Musk's $56 billion compensation package, despite shareholder approval. The company's stock responded negatively to these developments, dropping 1.59 percent to $351.42, though remaining well above its 52-week low of $138.82.

The broader electric vehicle market dynamics present additional hurdles for Tesla, with pure electric vehicle sales experiencing a 22 percent decline while hybrid vehicles show a 20 percent growth. The company's challenges are particularly evident in China, a crucial market, where November sales declined by 4.3 percent compared to the previous year. This downturn, coupled with intensifying competition from local Chinese manufacturers, suggests potential strategic recalibration may be necessary for Tesla to maintain its market position.

