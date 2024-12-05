SINGAPORE, Dec 5, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Spikes Asia, APAC's most prestigious and sought-after Award for creativity and marketing effectiveness, has revealed its 2025 Jury line-up.First-time brands represented on the line-up are Flipkart and easypaisa - Telenor Microfinance Bank. Other brands and platforms represented on the Juries include Grab, Meta, Nestle, TikTok, Unilever and Warner Music Asia. Among agencies and networks represented are Choojai and Friends, GForce Kazakhstan, IDEOT, Monks India and One Green Bean.Commenting on the Jury line-up, Mandy Neo, Director, Spikes Asia, said: "We are thrilled to announce the Jury for Spikes Asia 2025, and we are especially proud to welcome Mongolia to the Jury for the first time. Our Jurors' expertise and vision will be instrumental in celebrating the groundbreaking work that defines Asia Pacific's creative excellence. We look forward to their insights as they help set new standards of innovation, showcasing how APAC's most creative businesses harness creativity to drive growth and progress."The 2025 Jury includes Mongolia's first-ever representative, Bilguun Munkhjargal, Founder and Managing Director of Whyze, who will serve on the Audio & Radio, Film, and Print & Publishing Jury. Munkhjargal added: "Spikes Asia has always been the region's benchmark for creative communications and strategy, and Mongolia is no exception. It's a tremendous honour to represent Mongolia on the Spikes Asia Jury this year, and I am delighted that there is more and more participation and representation from Central Asia with each passing year. I look forward to witnessing the amazing work from all over APAC with my fellow Jurors."Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, commented: "Our Jurors play a vital role in setting the creative benchmark for APAC and we are delighted to see representation from a broad range of agencies, brands and companies allowing a diverse range of perspectives in the Jury rooms. I'd like to extend my gratitude for their hard work in curating the work that will go on to be awarded and recognised in 2025."The Spikes Asia 2025 Juries have been named as:Audio & Radio, Film, Print & PublishingAshish Chakravarty, Executive Director & India Head of Creative, McCann Worldgroup, IndiaBianca Fernandez, Executive Creative Director, DDB, the PhilippinesBilguun Munkhjargal, Founder / Managing Director, Whyze, MongoliaHilary Badger, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy, AustraliaJesse Wong, Global Creative Director, Cheil Worldwide, GlobalKhalid Osman, Co-Founder, Creative Partner, BLKJ Havas, SingaporeKimberly Chin, Music Composer / Creative Director, Pitch Audio+Magic, MalaysiaPhairat Uaphadunglert, Executive Creative Director / Co-Founder, Choojai and Friends, ThailandBrand Experience & Activation, Creative CommerceGary Steele, Chief Creative Officer, DDB New Zealand, Aotearoa New ZealandAden Hepburn, CEO, Akcelo, AustraliaDefri Dwipaputra, Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Creative, IndonesiaKrystle Morais, Creative Director, VaynerMedia Thailand, APACMukund Olety, Chief Creative Officer, VML, IndiaNonthaporn Ketmanee, Senior Creative Director, Publicis Groupe, Hong Kong SARRifah Qadri, Executive Director Marketing and Corporate Communications, easypaisa - Telenor Microfinance Bank, PakistanTheresa Ong, Head of Creative Shop, Meta, Southeast Asia and IndiaCreative Data, InnovationJulie Jihyun Kang, CEO and Managing Partner, Serviceplan Korea, South KoreaAyshwarya Sharma, Executive Creative Director, Innovation, Leo Burnett, IndiaIvy Shao, SVP, Weber Shandwick, Mainland ChinaJaved Jafri, Media, Digital and Data Lead, Unilever, PakistanMasatoshi Usami, Senior Creative Director, TBWA\HAKUHODO, JapanRaymond Chin, Chief Creative Officer Innovation APAC, VML, APACStorm Day, CEO, Droga5 Aotearoa and NZ Lead Accenture Song, Aotearoa New ZealandCreative Effectiveness, Creative StrategyLindsey Evans, Global Partner and CEO Special Australia, Special Group, AustraliaBitop Das Gupta, SVP and Head of Strategy, Grey Group, Bangladesh and PakistanCharlotte Auyeung, Head of Strategy, McCann, JapanMurtaza A Tajbhoy, Senior Consultant, Stax LLC, North America, Europe and Sri LankaPreeti Kumar, Global Client President, Dentsu, GlobalRobert Campbell, Chief Strategy Officer, Colenso BBDO, GlobalDesign, Industry CraftKainaz Karmakar, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, IndiaBen Miles, Chief Design Officer, APAC, R/GA, APACCarina Teo, Executive Creative Director, Regional, Grab, Southeast AsiaMariko Tozawa, Creative Director, TBWA\HAKUHODO, JapanNari Moon, Creative Director, INNOCEAN, South KoreaPhoebe Devine, Partner, Head of Design, Previously Unavailable, Aotearoa New ZealandZokir Khalmatov, Art Director, MA'NO Branding, Central AsiaDigital Craft, Social & InfluencerKazuhiro Shimura, Group Creative Director, Dentsu Inc., JapanChew Wee Ng, Head of Business Marketing, TikTok, APACHao Tseng, Creative Director, Digital Innovation Lead, Leo Burnett, TaiwanMahima Kukreja, Senior Creative Director, Monks, IndiaNikki Sunga, Creative Director, BBDO Guerrero, the PhilippinesYinbo Ma, Chief Creative Officer, Havas, Mainland ChinaYuliya Tushina, CEO, GForce Kazakhstan, Central AsiaDirect, OutdoorRonnie Wu, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\China, Mainland ChinaAngie Tijam - Tohid, Executive Creative Director, Havas Ortega Group, the PhilippinesKim Pick, Group Executive Creative Director, VML, Aotearoa New ZealandNikita Yermolayev, Creative Director, RA Kombinat, KazakhstanRohit Malkani, Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi, IndiaSeung jae Lee, Chief Creative Officer, IDEOT, South KoreaShiny Hsin-Ning Lee, Creative Director, Whatever, TaiwanTomoko Kanezaki, Group Creative Director, Dentsu Inc., JapanEntertainment, Gaming, MusicDamisa Ongsiriwattana, Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder, SOUR Bangkok, ThailandBecky Yeung, Regional Head of Brand Partnerships, Sync and Business, Warner Music, AsiaCarl Urgino, Head of Art, Leo Burnett, the PhilippinesGuy Futcher, Regional Executive Creative Director, Octagon, APACJohanna Egger, VP Games and Emerging Tech APAC, DEPT Agency, APACRyan Liao, Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Creative, TaiwanTakaya Mitsunaga, CEO / Creative Director, Artist, HYTEK Inc., JapanFilm CraftDeclan Cahill, Managing Director, Exit Films, Aotearoa New ZealandAsma Humayun, Proprietor, Director and Producer, Shiny Toy Guns, PakistanKopal Naithani, Founder and Director, Superfly Films Pvt. Ltd., IndiaLily Li, Managing Director, The Mill, Mainland ChinaNaoko Tajima, Director, Wonderworld Inc., GlobalPeter Kirk, Creative Director, Campfire x, GlobalZac Ong, Creative Director, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, SingaporeHealthcareShunsuke Kakinami, CEO and Creative Director, FOUR FEET Inc., JapanNarve Thakrar, Managing Partner, DDB Remedy, APACRikki Jones, President, GCI Health Asia-Pacific and CEO, Burson Group SingaporeSachin Talwalkar, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Life Mumbai, IndiaShraddha Tawate, SVP Global Strategy, Klick Health Asia Pacific, GlobalMediaHelen McRae, Chief Growth and Marketing Officer, GroupM Asia Pacific, APACEileen Ooi, CEO APAC, PHD, APACHai Anh Vu, General Manager, Publicis Groupe, VietnamJay Lee, Executive Creative Director, MBCS, Hong Kong SARPratik Shetty, Senior Director Marketing, Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd, IndiaRichard Frampton, Chief Strategy Officer, Dentsu, Mainland ChinaVirginia Hyland, CEO, Havas Media Network, AUNZPRMargaret Key, CEO, MSL APAC and Global Lead on Samsung, Publicis Groupe, GlobalAmber Abbott, Managing Director, One Green Bean, AustraliaHung Khuat Quang, Director of Corporate Affairs, Nestle, VietnamKaran Bhandari, Managing Director, Integrated Media Strategy, Weber Shandwick, IndiaMina Sakai, Chief Consultant, PR Consulting Dentsu Inc., JapanNorman Agatep, Chairman and CEO, Grupo Agatep, the PhilippinesTim Green, Chief Creative Officer, Edelman, APACEntries into Spikes Asia are being accepted until 28 January 2025. Further information on the Awards can be found at www.spikes.asia.About Spikes AsiaSpikes Asia, the home of Asia-Pacific creativity, is the region's oldest and most prestigious awards for creative advertising. Building on over 35 years of the illustrious Spikes Awards and Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness Awards, Spikes Asia is the result of a collaboration between Ascential, part of the Informa Group and organiser of Cannes Lions, and Haymarket, publisher of Campaign Asia-Pacific.Spikes Asia celebrates creative excellence in the Asia-Pacific region alongside learning and networking opportunities. The Awards serve as the definitive benchmark for creative excellence, marketing strategy and effectiveness in Asia-Pacific. www.spikes.asiaAbout LIONSLIONS is part of Ascential. Ascential takes the world's leading brands to the heart of what's next for their industries. We do this through our events, intelligence products and advisory services. Our 700 people serve a global customer base from more than 100 countries in the large and growing Marketing and Financial Technology sectors. Ascential is part of the Informa Group. www.lionscreativity.comAbout HaymarketHaymarket Media Group creates award-winning specialist content and information for international audiences. The company has more than 70 market-leading brands created by world-class experts in locations in the UK, the US, Hong Kong, Singapore, India and Germany. Haymarket's consumer and professional brands connect people and communities across digital, mobile, print and live/virtual media platforms. Although Haymarket's portfolio is diverse, its mission is the same across borders and markets: to deliver brand experiences which truly meet the needs of its audiences and clients. 