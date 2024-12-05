Coty (NYSE: COTY) (Paris: COTY), one of the world's largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care, has joined forces with world-renowned crystal house Swarovski to announce an agreement for a long-term beauty license, with the opportunity to develop, produce and distribute a new vision of fragrances.

This agreement marks the beginning of a long-term partnership, rooted in a mutual focus on creativity and innovation. The collaboration comes as Coty continues to elevate and diversify its portfolio, continuously bringing new products, brands, and innovations to the forefront.

The new partnership also reinforces Coty's reputation as the go-to partner for global brands looking to create or elevate their beauty portfolios.

Swarovski Crystal Business is represented in over 140 countries worldwide with 2,300 Swarovski boutiques complemented by selected multibrand partners. The new partnership enables Swarovski to enhance its brand presence and visibility in the beauty market and diversify its product offerings. In addition, it will bring its unique essence of pop luxury and joyful extravagance to the beauty industry, creating luxurious products that celebrate individuality.

Jean Holtzmann, Coty Chief Brands Officer Prestige, said: "We are delighted to announce our new, long-term partnership with Swarovski to develop and bring to market exciting new fragrance and beauty ranges. Renowned for its cutting-edge technology and unparalleled artistry, Swarovski has garnered significant recognition among global consumers, making it an ideal fit for a worldwide rollout across key markets such as EMEA, the Americas, and Asia. This licensing agreement aligns with Coty's successful strategy of focusing on licenses with multi-category potential. We are excited to start working with Swarovski to develop truly brilliant beauty offerings that will inspire elegance and express individuality."

Michele Molon, Swarovski Chief Commercial Officer, said: "Partnering with Coty is a significant step for Swarovski as we continue to expand our brand into new product categories. This partnership allows us to bring Swarovski's unique positioning of Pop Luxury a luxury that is creative, fun, colorful and joyfully extravagant to the world of beauty and fragrances whilst leveraging Coty's extensive industry expertise. Together, we will create beautiful and luxurious products that reflect our shared commitment to quality and innovation. We look forward to the endless possibilities this partnership will bring."

The first offering under this licensing agreement is anticipated to launch in 2026.

About Coty Inc.

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. We serve consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 125 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to protecting the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Swarovski

Masters of Light Since 1895

Swarovski creates beautiful products of impeccable quality and craftsmanship that bring joy and celebrate individuality.

Founded in 1895 in Austria, the company designs, manufactures, and sells the world's finest crystals, Swarovski Created Diamonds and zirconia, jewelry, and accessories, as well as home décor and crystals for Automotive.

Swarovski Crystal Business is represented in over 140 countries worldwide with 2,300 Swarovski boutiques complemented by selected multibrand partners and employs 16,600 people. Together with its sister companies Swarovski Optik (optical devices) and Tyrolit (abrasives), Swarovski Crystal Business forms the Swarovski Group. A responsible relationship with people and the planet is part of Swarovski's heritage. Today this legacy is rooted in sustainability measures across the value chain, with an emphasis on circular innovation, championing diversity, inclusion, and self-expression, and in the philanthropic work of the Swarovski Foundation, which supports charitable organizations bringing positive environmental and social impact.

