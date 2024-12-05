GigaDevice, a leading semiconductor company specializing in Flash Memory, 32-bit Microcontrollers (MCUs), Sensors, Analog products and solutions, announced its GD25/55 SPI NOR Flash Automotive-Grade Product Family has received ISO 26262:2018 ASIL D Automotive Functional Safety certification from SGS, the world's leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. This achievement not only strongly validates the outstanding safety performance and reliability of the GD25/55 SPI NOR Flash product in demanding automotive applications but also further solidifies the company's leadership position in the SPI NOR Flash field.

GigaDevice GD25/55 Serial NOR Flash Certified for ISO 26262 ASIL D (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the exponential growth in the number of automotive electronics and electrical components, the demand for safety is becoming increasingly critical. As the internationally recognized standard for automotive functional safety, ISO 26262 aims to reduce the risks associated with automotive electronics and electrical systems and ensure the safety performance of vehicles. Under the ISO 26262 framework, the ASIL (Automotive Safety Integrity Level) classification system divides functional safety into four levels, ranging from A (lowest) to D (highest). Level D represents the highest level of safety, meaning that development processes at this level are subject to the most stringent requirements.

GigaDevice has always maintained a focus on precision and excellence in the automotive electronics field, with product quality at the core of its business development. In terms of quality management, the company's automotive-grade Flash aims for a 0 PPM defect rate, continuously driving quality improvements and earning widespread trust from customers. To date, global shipments have surpassed 200 million units. In terms of functional safety, GigaDevice has strengthened its process systems and personnel management, continuously enhancing its functional safety management capabilities. After achieving ISO 26262 ASIL D process certification in 2023, the company's automotive-grade SPI NOR Flash has now also received ASIL D functional safety certification. This demonstrates that GigaDevice has established a rigorous development process for automotive-grade chips, and based on this foundation, has developed the mature capability to design products that meet functional safety standards.

The GD25/55 SPI NOR Flash Automotive-Grade Product Family strictly adheres to the AEC-Q100 Grade 1 standard and is manufactured using 55nm/45nm process technology. It supports operating voltages of 3V, 1.8V, and a range from 1.65V to 3.6V, with capacities ranging from 2Mb to 2Gb, fully meeting the code storage requirements of automotive electronics. In terms of read/write performance, it offers single-channel, dual-channel, quad-channel, and octal-channel communication modes, with data throughput rates of up to 400MB/s, ensuring efficient data transmission. The product also boasts 100,000 erase/write cycles and a data retention period of up to 20 years. For enhanced safety, products with capacities of 64Mb and above feature built-in ECC algorithms and CRC check functions, improving reliability and extending the product's lifespan.

Currently, GD25/55 SPI NOR Flash Automotive-Grade Product Family are widely used by numerous domestic and international automakers and Tier 1 suppliers, serving key automotive electronics applications across a range of fields including In-Vehicle Infotainment, Intelligent Cockpits, Connected Car Systems, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Autonomous Driving, Battery Management System, Domain Controllers, Central Computing, Central Gateways, and Zone Control Systems.

Ruwei Su, GigaDevice Vice President and General Manager of Flash BU, stated: "As a critical medium for storing key code in automotive electronics, the functional safety of NOR Flash is essential to ensure the reliability and integrity of data in extreme environments, directly impacting the safety and stable operation of vehicles. GigaDevice GD25/55 SPI NOR Flash Automotive-Grade Product Family has obtained the ISO 26262:2018 ASIL D automotive functional safety certification, which fully demonstrates the company's strong capabilities in automotive-grade chip design. Moving forward, GigaDevice will continue to uphold high standards of automotive functional safety, strictly adhere to relevant process specifications, and provide global customers with more high-quality, highly reliable automotive-grade storage products."

