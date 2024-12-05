Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der heißeste Markt der Welt: So profitieren Sie als grüner Trump-Gewinner vom neuen Boom!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3444 | ISIN: CN00000CNPC0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
CHINA NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
05.12.2024 07:36 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNPC Economics and Technology Research Institute: 2024 China-Africa Think Tanks Energy Forum Convenes in Chad

Finanznachrichten News

Exploring Pathways to Modernize China-Africa Energy Cooperation

N'DJAMENA, Chad, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 China-Africa Think Tanks Energy Forum kicks off in the Chadian capital, N'Djamena. Over 70 experts and scholars from China, Chad, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, and other nations specializing in energy and diplomacy gathers under the theme Collaborating to Modernize China-Africa Energy Cooperation and Unlock New Opportunities. The event aims to foster dialogue on advancing energy partnerships and envisioning a sustainable future for China-Africa energy collaboration.

The 2024 China-Africa Think Tanks Energy Forum kicks of on December 5, 2024, in the Chadian capital, N'Djamena.

The forum is jointly organized by the CNPC Economics and Technology Research Institute (ETRI), the Africa Policy Institute (API), CNPC Africa, and CNPC International (Chad) Co., Ltd. The event unveils two significant think tank reports, Joining Hands for a New Chapter of China-Africa Energy Cooperation andCNPC ETRI and API Joint Research Report: Resources, Development, and Utilization of Key Minerals in Africa.

The forum also features in-depth discussions on critical topics, such as:

  • Development and utilization of Africa's energy resources
  • Opportunities and challenges for China-Africa energy partnerships
  • Sustainability and innovation in energy cooperation
  • Strategic insights into future collaboration

Through interactive roundtables, energy experts leverages this forum to exchange insights and generate actionable strategies for promoting high-quality China-Africa energy collaboration. The forum serves as a dynamic platform for innovation and partnership, strengthening ties between Chinese and African stakeholders in the energy sector.

The event underscores the commitment of participating nations to modernize energy cooperation while addressing evolving global challenges. By uniting intellectual resources and fostering innovation, the forum provides a robust foundation for advancing sustainable and efficient energy practices across the continent.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2574190/The_2024_China_Africa_Think_Tanks_Energy_Forum_kicks_December_5.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2024-china-africa-think-tanks-energy-forum-convenes-in-chad-302323560.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.