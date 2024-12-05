Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.12.2024
Der heißeste Markt der Welt: So profitieren Sie als grüner Trump-Gewinner vom neuen Boom!
05.12.2024
Ipsos will not submit an offer for the acquisition of Kantar Media

Ipsos will not submit an offer for the acquisition of Kantar Media

Paris, December 5, 2024 - After careful review of a potential acquisition of Kantar Media, Ipsos has, at this time, decided not to submit a binding offer.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating
in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

"Game Changers" - our tagline - summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120, Mid-60 indices, STOXX Europe 600 and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service

35 rue du Val de Marne
75 628 Paris, Cedex 13 France
Tel. +33 1 41 98 90 00

