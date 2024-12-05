The state of Gujarat leads India in residential rooftop solar adoption, accounting for 46% of the 616,019 systems installed nationwide under the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana initiative as of Nov. 21, 2024. From pv magazine India India's PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana scheme had drawn 14. 5 million registrations and 2. 6 million applications as of Nov. 21, 2024, resulting in 616,019 residential rooftop solar installations, according to Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik. The program, which was launched in February 2024 with a budget of INR 750. 21 billion ($8. ...

