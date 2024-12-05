KAYTUS V3 servers showcase end-to-end expertise in liquid cooling solutions-encompassing comprehensive R&D, production, testing, and delivery-enabling users to efficiently tackle the challenges of large-scale AI deployment.

KAYTUS, a leading IT infrastructure provider, has announced its new-generation V3 server family, featuring fully optimized liquid cooling technology. These servers provide comprehensive liquid cooling solutions, encompassing components, nodes, servers, and entire data centers. Designed to address cooling challenges and surging energy consumption, the V3 servers enable users to efficiently and reliably meet the demands of the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

The surge in AI computing power and density has driven a significant rise in energy consumption. According to the International Energy Agency, electricity usage in data centers is projected to double by 2026 compared to 2022, with approximately 40% of this energy attributed to cooling1. In response, governments are implementing stricter compliance requirements. Starting this year, European data center operators must report key energy consumption metrics annually2 to the European Union (EU), fostering the sustainable development of data centers. Liquid cooling, recognized as next-generation cooling technology, is prominently featured in the Best Practice Guidelines for the EU Code of Conduct on Data Centre Energy Efficiency3, offering a strategic pathway for achieving energy-efficient and sustainable data centers.

Cutting-Edge Liquid Cooling Technology Optimized for AI Applications

The KAYTUS V3 server lineup features advanced liquid cooling solutions, incorporating innovative technologies such as two-phase cold plates, negative pressure systems, and specialized coating treatments for motherboard PCBs. These advancements ensure enhanced safety, efficiency, and performance.

The innovative sleeper-architecture memory cooling solution, combined with a waterless heat exchange drive cooling system, accommodates memory modules and drives of varying thicknesses. KAYTUS liquid cooling rack scale servers deliver superior cooling performance, enhanced node flexibility, robust leak protection, and standardized liquid cooling components for streamlined integration.

The V3 server series is engineered for optimized energy efficiency, integrating global component-level temperature monitoring to enhance fan cooling performance by 20% through precise, fine-tuned control of high-efficiency fans. Equipped with Titanium-grade PSUs as standard, the series achieves a power conversion efficiency exceeding 98%. These PSUs are designed to support a wide range of loads, maintaining exceptional conversion efficiency even when server loads vary between 20% and 50%.

End-to-End Expertise: Robust Liquid Cooling Solutions from R&D to Delivery

Liquid cooling is a sophisticated technology involving system architecture, components, interfaces, hardware platforms, and monitoring systems, making the creation of a comprehensive liquid-cooled data center a significant challenge. KAYTUS showcases robust capabilities across all stages-R&D, production, testing, and delivery-empowering users to overcome the complexities of large-scale liquid cooling server deployment. With a commitment to strict quality control and proven reliability through extensive industrial applications, KAYTUS ensures outstanding system performance and durability. The company has designed core components-including cabinet and mobile CDUs, quick disconnects, manifolds, and low-flow-resistance cold plates-integrated into innovative products such as fully liquid-cooled servers and cabinets. These end-to-end lifecycle solutions provide complete liquid cooling systems as seamless turnkey projects, garnering widespread acclaim from its clients.

R&D: Leveraging on advancements in thermodynamic theory, material science and structural design optimization, KAYTUS has developed innovative solutions for CDUs, components, and cold plates. These innovations tackle key challenges such as high-efficiency component cooling with cold plates and liquid leakage prevention, delivering robust and reliable performance.

To mitigate the risk of liquid leakage, KAYTUS has introduced a liquid ring vacuum CDU design that creates negative pressure in the secondary pipeline. This enables liquid cooling circulation through a combination of negative pressure and multi-chamber switching mechanisms. Any leaked coolant is automatically 'sucked' back into the pipeline, effectively eliminating leakage hazards. Compared to traditional high-pressure pumps, the innovative use of vacuum pumps for multi-chamber switching ensures smooth coolant flow, significantly simplifying the overall system design.

To enhance component cooling, KAYTUS has introduced innovative solutions such as sleeper-architecture memory cooling, direct heat exchange drive cooling, and aluminum brackets for CPU cold plates. These innovations enable liquid cooling for all components, significantly enhancing cooling efficiency, reducing noise, lowering energy consumption, and achieving a PUE nearing 1. The sleeper-architecture memory cooling design, inspired by railway sleepers, features a 'sleeper' module comprising aluminum heatsinks, heat pipes, clips, and DIMMs. This module rests on 'tracks' formed by cold plate channels at both ends, delivering double the cooling efficiency of air cooling. Its decoupled design further streamlines operations and maintenance.

For cold plate-based cooling, KAYTUS has developed a low-flow-resistance design featuring enlarged and optimized flow channels achieved through structural innovation. Compared to traditional serrated straight-channel cold plates, this advanced design reduces flow resistance, improves coolant flow rates, enhances cooling efficiency, and maximizes CDU utilization.

Production: KAYTUS has established a comprehensive set of high-standard production technical specifications, spanning component material selection to advanced processing technologies, enabling large-scale mass production capabilities. For component selection, the adoption of FEP corrugated tubing for cold plates enhances corrosion and impact resistance, allowing the liquid cooling system to endure temperatures of up to 200°C without deformation. Precision cold plate processing achieves serration thickness and spacing as fine as 0.1 mm, with a strict tolerance of ±50 µm, ensuring the accuracy of internal flow channels and overall cold plate fabrication. Advanced welding techniques further guarantee the stability of cold plates, ensuring no deformation or leakage under more than ten atmospheres of pressure.

Testing: KAYTUS ensures high safety and reliability for liquid cooling systems through rigorous, standardized production testing for cold plates, nodes, and rack servers. This includes rapid plugging/unplugging, heat exchange, flow performance testing, airtightness, pressure suppression, drainage, drying, and other critical processes. Each liquid cooling server undergoes comprehensive quality control to facilitate large-scale shipment and delivery. All testing processes are seamlessly integrated in real time with the Manufacturing Execution System (MES), leveraging 5G networks, cloud storage, and advanced technologies to digitalize and store testing data while enabling product quality traceability.

Delivery: KAYTUS embraces modularization and prefabrication concepts, enabling products to be delivered as prefabricated containers or modular data centers. This approach allows liquid cooling data centers to be constructed like building blocks, reducing construction cycles by over 50%. For example, the loop piping network utilizes a BIM design, with all valves and fittings prefabricated in the factory and assembled on-site. This prefabrication reduces the construction time for this phase from one month to just one week. Additionally, by deploying a range of smart sensors in advance, digital twin liquid cooling data centers are created based on precise models, ensuring advanced monitoring and operational efficiency.

Energy-Efficient, Reliable, and Agile Liquid Cooling Solutions Designed for Users

KAYTUS' full-chain liquid cooling capability delivers innovative product solutions that excel in energy efficiency, safety, reliability, and rapid deployment. These advancements empower users to build next-generation data centers tailored for the AI era.

Energy Efficiency: KAYTUS liquid cooling solutions are designed to support high-temperature inlet water, with servers capable of operating with a 50°C cooling water supply on the secondary loop. This eliminates the need for chillers, enables 100% natural cooling, and significantly reduces cooling costs. The primary-loop liquid cooling system supports a 10°C temperature differential, enhancing heat exchange efficiency between the primary and secondary loops while lowering circulation pump power consumption. KAYTUS also employs energy-efficient power supply methods, offering a comprehensive power supply chain from medium voltage to end feeders. This megawatt-level integrated power supply and distribution solution features high-density component integration, copper bar connections, and an efficient modular UPS system, boosting overall efficiency by 2.5%.

Security and Reliability: To enhance reliability, KAYTUS has developed an advanced monitoring system for liquid cooling data centers. Leak detection devices are strategically installed on cold plate nodes, at the base of cabinets, and throughout server room piping. Upon detecting a liquid leakage from a cold plate, the server system automatically shuts down to prevent further issues. The intelligent management system provides visualized monitoring and unified management capabilities. With detailed 2D/3D imaging, operators can remotely oversee and control hardware modules, core cooling components, power supply and distribution systems, access security, and other critical data center functions, ensuring efficient operations and maintenance (O&M).

Rapid Deployment: KAYTUS prioritizes rapid delivery starting from the design and production phases, leveraging modularization and prefabrication concepts. The liquid cooling system is segmented into multiple independent, clearly defined modules that can be quickly assembled to meet user requirements, reducing the design cycle by approximately 30%. With automated liquid cooling production lines, KAYTUS ensures high quality and efficiency, boosting the production speed of liquid cooling plates by five times. Additionally, prefabricated liquid cooling units, mostly assembled and tested in the factory, require only minimal external piping and electrical connections on-site, cutting the construction cycle by over 50%.

Currently, KAYTUS liquid cooling solutions are deployed across various industries, including cloud service providers and higher education. Notably, they are utilized at a German university ranked among the top 100 globally, renowned for its achievements in science, technology, and engineering. This institution hosts one of the national high-performance computing (NHR) centers, where KAYTUS liquid cooling servers, power an HPC cluster that enables parallel computing for multidisciplinary tasks such as materials science, life sciences, computer-aided engineering (CAE) simulation, and fluid mechanics. KAYTUS provided approximately 700 compute nodes, over 30,000 processor cores, and 5,000 TFLOPS. Its liquid cooling solutions reduced cooling costs by 40% and operating costs by 30%, while ensuring high reliability. KAYTUS is thrilled to empower cutting-edge scientific research at colleges and universities, fostering innovation and academic excellence.

About KAYTUS:

KAYTUS is a leading provider of IT infrastructure products and solutions, offering a range of cutting-edge, open, and environmentally friendly infrastructure products for cloud, AI, edge, and other emerging scenarios. With a customer-centric approach, KAYTUS flexibly responds to user needs through its agile business model. KAYTUS operates globally, providing services to over 70 countries and regions. Learn more at KAYTUS.com

