Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Point-of-Service (POS) Solutions, Q4 2024 report. Of the 9 vendors that were evaluated in the industry's premier analysis of retail store solutions, Manhattan received the highest score possible in the most number of criteria. Manhattan was recognized for being strong in store inventory management and store fulfillment capabilities, including in-store and curbside pickup.

As digital commerce continues to grow, retailers are repurposing their stores to meet the needs of modern shoppers. They are discovering their stores hold the key to sustainable differentiation not as mere fulfillment points or showrooms, but as sophisticated engines of customer intelligence and relationship building. Modern retail stores are moving beyond selling products and completing checkout transactions to providing a seamless, customer-centric experience that merges the best of digital convenience with the value of human interaction provided by in-store shopping.

Manhattan delivers on the omnichannel customer experience promise with Manhattan Active Omni, the industry's leading unified commerce suite for modern retail, bringing together Point of Sale, Order Management, Customer Engagement Service, and Store Inventory Fulfillment applications. Armed with these cloud-native solutions, retailers can now use their stores to drive personalized shopping experiences, customer intelligence, and relationship building.

"We're honored to be named a Leader in the 2024 Forrester POS Wave and view it as further affirmation of Manhattan's dedication to helping retailers deliver a seamless omnichannel experience," said Robby Dewling, director, Product Management, Manhattan Associates. "Last year, Manhattan was named the only Leader in The Forrester Wave: Order Management Systems (OMS), Q2 2023 report. In our opinion, being named a Leader in both the Forrester POS and OMS Wave reports means Manhattan is a clear trailblazer in unified commerce."

