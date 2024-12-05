Holiston Media: Professional Trader Awards Celebrate Industry's Best Brokers

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial awards specialist, Holiston Media, has announced this year's Professional Trader Award winners, once again highlighting the very best in the business.

Now in their sixth year, The Professional Trader Awards are the benchmark of quality and service for those traders looking for an 'exclusive' trading account, giving brokers the chance to nominate themselves across a range of key categories, which are then voted on by traders who use professional accounts.

"There were more than 150 nominee companies across the 19 award categories this year, with more than 20,000 combined votes, making the 2024 awards the most celebrated to date," explains Mike Boydell, Director of Holiston Media. "The winners

of this year's awards are the very best in the business, offering trading analysis, platforms, execution, technology and customer service that is truly valued by the industry."

Adds Archie Humphries, Director at Holiston Media, "These awards continue to bring to the fore the leading regulated brokers in the industry. Voted for exclusively by professional traders, winning a Professional Trader Award is proof that you are offering the very best level of service. Congratulations to all of this year's winners."

This year's award winners are as follows:

Award Categories Winners Best Copy Trading Broker RoboForex Best Corporate Social Responsibility Vantage Best Partner Programme RoboForex Best Professional Client Relationship Manager Service Pepperstone Best Professional Trading Account Execution Pepperstone Best Professional Trading Account for Trading Performance Tools IG Best Professional Trading Account Loyalty Program City Index Best Professional Trading App CMC Markets Best Professional Trading Conditions FxPro Best Professional Trading In-House Analysts Pepperstone Best Professional Trading Platform for Customer Service Spreadex Trading Best Professional Trading Platform for Functionality & Ease of Use Octa Best Professional Trading Platform for Liquidity & Margin Rates City Index Best Professional Trading Platform for Signals & Analytics SaxoTraderPRO Best Mobile Trading Platform CMC Markets Best Professional Trading Platform IG Most Reliable Broker FxPro Most Trusted Broker Vantage Best Overall Professional Trading Account IG

The Professional Trader Awards 2024 have been sponsored by; IG, OctaFX, Pepperstone, RoboForex and Vantage.

To find out more on the full list of award winners please visit https://www.professionaltraderawards.com/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/professional-trader-awards-celebrate-industrys-best-brokers-302322743.html