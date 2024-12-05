Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.12.2024

PR Newswire
05.12.2024 09:06 Uhr




Holiston Media: Professional Trader Awards Celebrate Industry's Best Brokers



LONDON, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial awards specialist, Holiston Media, has announced this year's Professional Trader Award winners, once again highlighting the very best in the business.

Now in their sixth year, The Professional Trader Awards are the benchmark of quality and service for those traders looking for an 'exclusive' trading account, giving brokers the chance to nominate themselves across a range of key categories, which are then voted on by traders who use professional accounts.

"There were more than 150 nominee companies across the 19 award categories this year, with more than 20,000 combined votes, making the 2024 awards the most celebrated to date," explains Mike Boydell, Director of Holiston Media. "The winners
of this year's awards are the very best in the business, offering trading analysis, platforms, execution, technology and customer service that is truly valued by the industry."

Adds Archie Humphries, Director at Holiston Media, "These awards continue to bring to the fore the leading regulated brokers in the industry. Voted for exclusively by professional traders, winning a Professional Trader Award is proof that you are offering the very best level of service. Congratulations to all of this year's winners."

This year's award winners are as follows:

Award Categories

Winners

Best Copy Trading Broker

RoboForex

Best Corporate Social Responsibility

Vantage

Best Partner Programme

RoboForex

Best Professional Client Relationship Manager Service

Pepperstone

Best Professional Trading Account Execution

Pepperstone

Best Professional Trading Account for Trading Performance Tools

IG

Best Professional Trading Account Loyalty Program

City Index

Best Professional Trading App

CMC Markets

Best Professional Trading Conditions

FxPro

Best Professional Trading In-House Analysts

Pepperstone

Best Professional Trading Platform for Customer Service

Spreadex Trading

Best Professional Trading Platform for Functionality & Ease of Use

Octa

Best Professional Trading Platform for Liquidity & Margin Rates

City Index

Best Professional Trading Platform for Signals & Analytics

SaxoTraderPRO

Best Mobile Trading Platform

CMC Markets

Best Professional Trading Platform

IG

Most Reliable Broker

FxPro

Most Trusted Broker

Vantage

Best Overall Professional Trading Account

IG

The Professional Trader Awards 2024 have been sponsored by; IG, OctaFX, Pepperstone, RoboForex and Vantage.

To find out more on the full list of award winners please visit https://www.professionaltraderawards.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/professional-trader-awards-celebrate-industrys-best-brokers-302322743.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
