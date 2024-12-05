CallTower Inc.: CallTower Named One of the "Fastest Growing Companies of the Year 2024" by the CEO Views

CallTower Offers Industry-leading Unified Communications, Contact Center, and Collaboration Solutions

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / The CEO Views is proud to recognize CallTower , a global leader in delivering cloud communication (unified communications, contact center, mobility, and collaboration) solutions, including Microsoft Teams , Webex by Cisco , and Zoom solutions, as one of the "Fastest Growing Companies of the Year 2024."

The award recognizes CallTower for its revolutionary work in the field of communication and collaboration by offering industry-leading unified communications, contact center, and collaboration solutions services.

CallTower combines the power of global voice with key business integrations and unveils a cloud communication solution that helps connect teams. Empowered by over 25 key business integrations, the company is excelling as a service provider of communication, contact center, and collaboration.

Under the visionary leadership of Bret L. England, CEO & President, CallTower stands as a testament to technology and innovation in enhancing communication, collaboration, and productivity. As the CEO and President of the business, Bret guides the team in delivering best-of-breed communication solutions.

"It's a great honor to announce CallTower as one of the 'Fastest Growing Companies of the year 2024'," said Ben Johnson, Managing Editor of The CEO Views.

About CallTower

Transforming how we connect across the globe! Dive into the future of global communication with CallTower, where the forefront of innovation meets the vast expanse of connectivity. CallTower is revolutionizing communications through cutting-edge technology. CallTower delivers seamless MS Teams, Zoom, and Webex voice solutions elevated by the integration of AI technology, comprehensive contact center solutions, and one-click failover, marking a significant milestone in the communication landscape.?

Since its establishment in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class cloud communications (unified communications, contact center, and collaboration) solutions provider, catering to the needs of expanding businesses globally. CallTower offers and supports cutting-edge solutions such as Operator Connect for Microsoft® Teams, MS Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Microsoft® 365, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCP, Zoom Phone, and Zoom (BYOB), and a range of contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.??

For more information about CallTower and its award-winning services, please contact marketing@calltower.com.?

About The CEO Views

Published from Farmington Hills, Michigan, The CEO Views is a print and digital magazine that aims to provide the perfect platform for entrepreneurs to connect with industry peers while exploring and understanding innovations that are changing the technology landscape of today and moving towards a newer world.

Contact Information

Kade Herbert

Marketing Manager

kherbert@calltower.com

(702) 951-2449

Source: CallTower Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com