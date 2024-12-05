Aperam S.A.: Aperam announces its financial calendar for 2025

DJ Aperam announces its financial calendar for 2025

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Aperam announces its financial calendar for 2025 05-Dec-2024 / 08:59 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aperam announces its financial calendar for 2025 Luxembourg December 5, 2024 (9:00 CET) - Aperam today announces its financial calendar for 2025. Earnings calendar* 7 February 2025 earnings for 4th quarter 2024 and 12 months 2024 5 May 2025 earnings for 1st quarter 2025 31 July 2025 earnings for 2nd quarter 2025 and 6 months 2025 7 November 2025 earnings for 3rd quarter 2025 and 9 months 2025 * (earnings published before the opening of the European Stock exchanges where Aperam is listed) General Meeting of Shareholders 6 May 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Capital Markets Day 25-26 June 2025 Capital Markets Day About Aperam Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With 5 of its main 6 facilities certified ResponsibleSteelT, Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and, with ELG, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam's places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy. In 2023, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,592 million and shipments of 2.20 million tonnes. For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com Contact Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: IR@aperam.com Communication / Ana Escobedo Conover: Ana.Escobedo@aperam.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

