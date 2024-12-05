Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.12.2024
Der heißeste Markt der Welt: So profitieren Sie als grüner Trump-Gewinner vom neuen Boom!
WKN: A1H5UL | ISIN: LU0569974404 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AA
Tradegate
05.12.24
11:07 Uhr
27,720 Euro
+0,860
+3,20 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Mid 60
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
APERAM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APERAM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,68027,70011:08
27,68027,72011:08
Dow Jones News
05.12.2024 09:31 Uhr
105 Leser



Aperam S.A.: Aperam announces its financial calendar for 2025

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Aperam announces its financial calendar for 2025 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Aperam announces its financial calendar for 2025 
05-Dec-2024 / 08:59 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Aperam announces its financial calendar for 2025 
 
Luxembourg December 5, 2024 (9:00 CET) - Aperam today announces its financial calendar for 2025. 
 
Earnings calendar* 
 
7 February 2025 earnings for 4th quarter 2024 and 12 months 2024 
5 May 2025  earnings for 1st quarter 2025 
31 July 2025  earnings for 2nd quarter 2025 and 6 months 2025 
7 November 2025 earnings for 3rd quarter 2025 and 9 months 2025 
 
* (earnings published before the opening of the European Stock exchanges where Aperam is listed) 
 
General Meeting of Shareholders 
 
6 May 2025  Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 
 
Capital Markets Day 
 
25-26 June 2025      Capital Markets Day 
 
 
 
About Aperam 
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 
countries. The business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & 
Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. 
 
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, 
Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique 
capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high 
performance alloys scrap. With 5 of its main 6 facilities certified ResponsibleSteelT, Bioenergia and its unique 
capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and, with ELG, a global leader in collecting, 
trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam's places sustainability 
at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy. 
 
In 2023, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,592 million and shipments of 2.20 million tonnes. 
 
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com 
 
 
Contact 
Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: IR@aperam.com 
Communication / Ana Escobedo Conover: Ana.Escobedo@aperam.com 
 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2044531 05-Dec-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2044531&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2024 02:59 ET (07:59 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
