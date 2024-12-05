The "US Solar Market Insight Q4 2024" report, published by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie, states that domestic module manufacturing will be able to match the rapid pace of growth in the US solar industry, with cell production also ramping up. From pv magazine USA The pursuit of onshoring the US solar manufacturing supply chain has come with the challenge of imbalanced capacities of domestically made modules, cells, wafers and ingots. But the tide may be turning, according to the "US Solar Market Insight Q4 2024" report by SEIA and Wood Mackenzie. Domestic module ...

