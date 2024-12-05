Scientists have used open-source models to simulate heat pump rollout scenarios for the year 2030. Additional investments of around 54-57 GW of solar PV capacity in a least-cost solution would allow the installation of 10 million heat pumps by the end of the decade. Researchers from the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW Berlin) have analyzed different scenarios for expanding decentralized heat pumps in Germany by 2030. They have focused on the role of buffer heat storage in mitigating electricity needs and on the effect of different electricity generation methods on costs, capacity investments, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...