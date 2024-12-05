ShipStation customers can now streamline ecommerce shipping with convenient, cost-effective daily parcel pickups from DPD

ShipStation, a leading shipping software from Auctane, is breaking down barriers for small businesses in the UK with the launch of discounted daily parcel collections through DPD, a global leader in parcel delivery. This new offering makes daily pickups for ready-to-ship packages an expensive service typically reserved for high-volume shippers more accessible and cost-effective for small businesses on ShipStation.

Through daily collections with DPD, small businesses using ShipStation can streamline their operations, speed up order processing, make faster deliveries, and ultimately foster happier customers. This integration levels the playing field, making this valuable service affordable and accessible to businesses of all sizes.

Beyond convenient daily pickups, ShipStation continues to support DPD's full suite of advanced features. Through ShipStation, consumers will have access to precise one-hour delivery windows with DPD Predict, real-time tracking through the DPD App, 10,000 Drop-Off shops and Next Day delivery seven days a week across the UK. Businesses can also streamline international shipping with DPD's Air Express, Air Classic, and DPD Classic to 24 countries all managed seamlessly through ShipStation.

"ShipStation proudly serves hundreds of thousands of small businesses worldwide, and we're constantly innovating to ensure they have the resources to compete and grow their businesses through efficient shipping," said David Randall, Vice President of Carriers at Auctane. "We know that affordable and dependable collection services are crucial for small businesses to succeed. That's why we're thrilled to offer discounted daily collections from DPD, enabling small businesses to streamline their shipping operations, reduce costs, and delight their customers with faster deliveries."

Jon Pratt, Director of Sales CRM added: "At DPD, we're committed to making parcel delivery as convenient and flexible as possible. Our collaboration with ShipStation perfectly aligns with this mission, allowing us to extend our advanced delivery features and daily collection services to a wider range of small businesses. This partnership empowers these businesses to provide their customers with the same level of service and convenience that larger companies enjoy, ultimately fostering growth and success in the e-commerce landscape."

To learn more about ShipStation's integration with DPD and how to sign up, click here.

About ShipStation

Every day, tens of thousands of ecommerce businesses rely on ShipStation to solve the day-to-day challenges of importing orders and processing shipments. Since 2011, ShipStation's online shipping solution has helped businesses scale and deliver exceptional customer experiences wherever they sell and however they ship. The multi-channel and multi-carrier platform offers over 400 integrations and partnerships with leading shopping carts, marketplaces, carriers, and fulfilment services, including UPS, DPD, Royal Mail, and Evri. ShipStation is a member of the Auctane family of companies and is headquartered in Austin, Texas in the United States, with offices in London, Madrid, Sydney and Zielona Góra. For more information, visit https://www.shipstation.com.

About DPD

DPD is a member of Geopost, a European leader in parcel delivery and solutions for e-commerce. Part of the La Poste Groupe.

The company operates more than 10,000 vehicles in the UK from 85 locations and delivers over 400 million parcels a year.

DPD UK topped the Money Saving Expert parcel delivery customer satisfaction poll for the ninth time in 2024.

In November 2023 DPD opened London Docklands to deliver all-electric throughout London. Currently, 35% of DPD's van fleet is all-electric while 95% of the HGV fleet runs on biofuel. The company is on track to be Net Zero by 2040.

Details of all of DPD's sustainability initiatives can be found on its dedicated sustainability website: https://sustainability.dpd.co.uk/

