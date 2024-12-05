Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der heißeste Markt der Welt: So profitieren Sie als grüner Trump-Gewinner vom neuen Boom!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.12.2024 10:06 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FullCircl Launches Unified Onboarding Platform for Companies and their Directors

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FullCircl, a B2B SaaS company that aligns regulation with customer acquisition to boost business efficiency, has launched a new onboarding solution for corporate entities. Combining risk and compliance checks on companies and individuals in one seamless journey, FullCircl uniquely provides regulated businesses with fast end-to-end screening and onboarding automation covering UK businesses, and the directors within them.

FullCircl Logo

SmartOnboard is a comprehensive compliance and risk platform that accelerates customer screening and verification - incorporating KYB, PEPs, sanctions, adverse media, KYC, email risk checks and document verification - seamlessly within one simple platform. Intuitively guiding users through the customer onboarding process, SmartOnboard guarantees a frictionless corporate onboarding experience.

The platform instantly delivers enhanced compliance data for UK registered companies ensuring accuracy with the largest range of data sources available. It then intuitively proceeds through individual identification screening and email risk checking, before finally automating client outreach via a white-labelled interface to deliver the ultimate in onboarding efficiency. Regulated businesses can track the progress of every screening check, continuously gathering real-time data for advanced customer decisioning and total compliance confidence. The solution helps businesses meet their regulatory requirements with a full identification summary and complete audit trail.

This is the latest iteration of FullCircl's SmartOnboard platform, and the solution will evolve to include full international coverage, enhanced customisation tools, and additional data integrations.

Speaking about the launch, Immy Tugcu, VP of Product at FullCircl, commented: "When we acquired W2 Global Data in 2023 we promised to transform the customer journey from acquisition, to onboarding and in-life monitoring - we are therefore delighted to bring this new SmartOnboard solution to market. By seamlessly integrating screening and identity verification in one end-to-end journey, our customers can remain on top of regulatory compliance requirements, eliminate manual due diligence processes, and deliver superior customer experiences."

NOTES TO THE EDITORS

For more information please contact:
Kelly Prior, PR Consultant
Tel: 07730 572878
Email: Kelly@kellyprior.co.uk

About FullCircl:
FullCircl is a B2B SaaS company that aligns regulation with customer acquisition to boost business efficiency. It's global solutions enhance revenue growth, manage risk and compliance and streamline customer onboarding - reducing acquisition costs and fostering positive customer relationships. With millions of actionable insights delivered daily, FullCircl offers a near real-time record of companies, officers, and shareholders, while simplifying due diligence checks like KYB, KYC and AML to elevate experiences across the entire customer journey. FullCircl is an nCino company (NASDAQ:NCNO), bringing together people, AI and data to power a new era in regulated business.
www.fullcircl.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2194643/5060935/FullCircl_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fullcircl-launches-unified-onboarding-platform-for-companies-and-their-directors-302322907.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.