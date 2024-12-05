Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.12.2024
Der heißeste Markt der Welt: So profitieren Sie als grüner Trump-Gewinner vom neuen Boom!
WKN: 676682 | ISIN: CH0012453913 | Ticker-Symbol: TE8N
Lang & Schwarz
05.12.24
10:55 Uhr
62,05 Euro
+0,10
+0,16 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.12.2024 10:10 Uhr
161 Leser
Valu-Trac selects Temenos Multifonds SaaS to scale fund administration and transfer agency business in the UK

Finanznachrichten News

Temenos Multifonds will offer a significant uplift in capability and servicing for Valu-Trac's Managers and Collective Fund Shareholders

GRAND-LANCY, Switzerland, Dec. 05, 2024("Valu-Trac"), a prominent UK management firm, has selected Temenos Multifonds SaaS to drive the strategic development and growth of its Fund Administration and Transfer Agency business.

By replacing their in-house on-premise systems with the full end-to-end solution Temenos Multifonds Global Accounting (MFGA) and Multifonds Global Investor (MFGI), Valu-Trac aims to optimize operational efficiency through automation on a single platform. This transformation will offer a significant uplift in capability and servicing for Valu-Trac's Managers and Collective Fund Shareholders.

Valu-Trac, headquartered in Scotland, offers a comprehensive range of services including Investment Management & Support, Authorized Corporate Director (ACD), and Fund Operations to approximately 45 Sponsors/Investment Managers across over 150 Funds, with a total worth of £16bn AuM. Their product portfolio primarily focuses on UK OEICs and NURs funds.

With the implementation of Temenos Multifonds, Valu-Trac can introduce automated workflows with exception-based management, significantly enhancing the efficiency of their fund operations. Real-time visibility of potential challenges will be facilitated through NAV workflow dashboards, enabling prompt resolutions. Moreover, Valu-Trac will be able to swiftly respond to changing regulatory requirements and client requests with customizable reports.

Being on SaaS was seen as essential to Valu-Trac's business growth, providing a robust, resilient infrastructure that streamlines operations and reduce risk. This allows them to enhance customer experience with reliable NAV distribution and enhance the Shareholder experience in dealing. With Temenos' cloud-based technology and API-first integration, Valu-Trac can also seamlessly integrate with a wide range of internal or external systems.

Jonathan Child, Fund Operations Director, Valu-Trac, commented: "This is a strategic project for Valu-Trac, and after a thorough evaluation, we chose Temenos Multifonds as the best solution to meet both our current and future needs. Its comprehensive functionality and proven success in large-scale fund migrations made it the clear choice. With Multifonds, we can accelerate our digital transformation, better serve existing clients, and attract new ones. As a SaaS solution, it also ensures we always have the latest capabilities, top-tier security, and reduce IT operational concerns."

Oded Weiss, Managing Director, Temenos Multifonds, said: "We are proud to welcome Valu-Trac as a new member of the Multifonds community, marking our continued strategic commitment to the UK retail investment funds administration market. As a SaaS client, Valu-Trac is well positioned for future growth, by leveraging Multifonds across its comprehensive suite of middle, back office, and transfer agency services. Valu-Trac's expertise and intimate, end-to-end knowledge of the UK market, combined with Multifonds industrial level of automation, controls and data quality, will give Valu-Trac and its clients the robust foundation needed to grow and evolve successfully."

About Temenos
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) is the world's leading platform for banking, serving clients in 150 countries by helping them build new banking services and state-of-the-art customer experiences. Top performing banks using Temenos software achieve cost-income ratios almost half the industry average and returns on equity 2X the industry average. These banks' IT spend on growth and innovation is also 2X the industry average.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
