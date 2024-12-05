Valu-Trac selects Temenos Multifonds SaaS to scale fund administration and transfer agency business in the UK

Temenos Multifonds will offer a significant uplift in capability and servicing for Valu-Trac's Managers and Collective Fund Shareholders

GRAND-LANCY, Switzerland, Dec. 05, 2024("Valu-Trac"), a prominent UK management firm, has selected Temenos Multifonds SaaS to drive the strategic development and growth of its Fund Administration and Transfer Agency business.

By replacing their in-house on-premise systems with the full end-to-end solution Temenos Multifonds Global Accounting (MFGA) and Multifonds Global Investor (MFGI), Valu-Trac aims to optimize operational efficiency through automation on a single platform. This transformation will offer a significant uplift in capability and servicing for Valu-Trac's Managers and Collective Fund Shareholders.

Valu-Trac, headquartered in Scotland, offers a comprehensive range of services including Investment Management & Support, Authorized Corporate Director (ACD), and Fund Operations to approximately 45 Sponsors/Investment Managers across over 150 Funds, with a total worth of £16bn AuM. Their product portfolio primarily focuses on UK OEICs and NURs funds.

With the implementation of Temenos Multifonds, Valu-Trac can introduce automated workflows with exception-based management, significantly enhancing the efficiency of their fund operations. Real-time visibility of potential challenges will be facilitated through NAV workflow dashboards, enabling prompt resolutions. Moreover, Valu-Trac will be able to swiftly respond to changing regulatory requirements and client requests with customizable reports.

Being on SaaS was seen as essential to Valu-Trac's business growth, providing a robust, resilient infrastructure that streamlines operations and reduce risk. This allows them to enhance customer experience with reliable NAV distribution and enhance the Shareholder experience in dealing. With Temenos' cloud-based technology and API-first integration, Valu-Trac can also seamlessly integrate with a wide range of internal or external systems.

Jonathan Child, Fund Operations Director, Valu-Trac, commented: "This is a strategic project for Valu-Trac, and after a thorough evaluation, we chose Temenos Multifonds as the best solution to meet both our current and future needs. Its comprehensive functionality and proven success in large-scale fund migrations made it the clear choice. With Multifonds, we can accelerate our digital transformation, better serve existing clients, and attract new ones. As a SaaS solution, it also ensures we always have the latest capabilities, top-tier security, and reduce IT operational concerns."

Oded Weiss, Managing Director, Temenos Multifonds, said: "We are proud to welcome Valu-Trac as a new member of the Multifonds community, marking our continued strategic commitment to the UK retail investment funds administration market. As a SaaS client, Valu-Trac is well positioned for future growth, by leveraging Multifonds across its comprehensive suite of middle, back office, and transfer agency services. Valu-Trac's expertise and intimate, end-to-end knowledge of the UK market, combined with Multifonds industrial level of automation, controls and data quality, will give Valu-Trac and its clients the robust foundation needed to grow and evolve successfully."

